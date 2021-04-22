50.8 F
Kansas Headlines

KBI Makes Multiple Arrests In Drug Distribution Operation

By Derek Nester

SOUTHEAST KANSAS – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chanute Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made several arrests today following an eight-month long joint investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs.

With assistance from the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Allen County Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office, arrest warrants were issued for individuals related to the distribution of methamphetamine. Then, on Wednesday, April 20, in Chanute, Kan., and in the surrounding Neosho, Allen and Montgomery counties, arrest warrants were executed as a part of “Operation Spring Cleaning.”

Those arrested were booked into the Neosho County and Allen County Jails for drug-related crimes including the suspected distribution of methamphetamine, and the possession of controlled substances. The cases will be prosecuted by Neosho County Attorney Linus A. Thuston, Allen County Attorney Jerry Hathaway, and Assistant Allen County Attorney Jacqie Spradling. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

During the execution of one of the arrest warrants at 804 N. Garfield, in Chanute, Kan., suspicious explosive devices were located. The ATF and KHP Hazardous Device Unit responded to assist with the safe removal of these devices and aid in the investigation.

Arrested during this operation were:

Name, Age, City, Charge (*Listed charge may be the most serious of several charges)

  • Shadow McKinney, 28, Chanute, (2 counts) Distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a school, and Distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Kerry Wilson, 41, Chanute, (6 Counts) Distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a school.
  • Anna Stockenbrand, 31, Chanute, (2 counts) Distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a school.
  • Dedra Bright, 36, Cherryville, Distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Gina Perez, 37, Chanute, (2 counts) Distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a school.
  • Michael Naff, 35, Chanute, (2 counts) Distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a school.
  • Ellen Fisher, 34, Iola, Distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Quintin Obermiller, 30, Iola, Distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Markus K. Steeves, 47, Chanute, (2 counts) Distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of school property, Criminal use of an explosive.

Pending arrests connected to this operation:

  • Kevin Pratt, 45, Iola, (2 counts) Distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a school.
  • Jessica Rogers, 39, Iola, Distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Timothy J. Mishler, 30, Chanute, (2 counts) Distribution of methamphetamine.

The joint operation represented a coordinated law enforcement effort to reduce the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting Southeast Kansas. This investigation is ongoing.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
