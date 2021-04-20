31.1 F
Retirement Reception To Be Held In Honor Of Dr. John Ryan

By Derek Nester

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) announces the retirement of family practitioner Dr. John Ryan, M.D. A come-and-go reception will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. in the CMH South Plaza Conference Room. The public is welcome to attend. Cake and punch will be served., and face masks are required inside hospital property.

Dr. Ryan has served in many capacities over the years since he began practicing medicine in Marysville in 1984. At the time of his retirement, he was actively practicing family medicine at Community Physicians Clinic, offering virtual telemedicine appointments throughout the 2020 COVID-19 novel coronavirus global pandemic, and served as medical advisor for the emergency/trauma team, infection control, and risk management/quality departments at CMH.

Dr. Ryan also currently serves the community as Marshall County public health officer, and medical director for Meadowlark Hospice. He will retain both roles following his retirement from CMH.

