31.1 F
Salina
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

AAA Kansas Recycles Car Batteries for Trees

In honor of Earth Day and National Arbor Day, auto club will fund tree plantings in National Forests for car batteries replaced/recycled April 19 through May 2.

By Derek Nester

WICHITA, Kan. – April 20, 2021 – As part of AAA Kansas’ “green” initiatives and in honor of Earth Day (April 22) and National Arbor Day (April 30), the auto club will once again fund tree plantings for the responsible recycling of old car batteries when a new one is replaced by AAA’s Emergency Roadside Service from April 19 through May 2.

Additionally, customers who visit any AAA Kansas retail store in Lawrence, Manhattan, Topeka or Wichita now through May 2 can also support a tree planting with a donation of $1 or more. All trees will be planted in National Forests through the Arbor Day Foundation, a non-profit conservation and education organization. For store locations, visit AAA.com/Locations.

While the Batteries for Trees program was on hiatus last year due to COVID-19, the 2019 initiative resulted in AAA supporting the planting of 6,000 trees, an increase of 36 percent from the 4,400 tree plantings in 2018.

This year’s program will expand to include tree plantings in recognition of AAA Associates for their green activities and volunteerism efforts throughout the month of April. With this additional engagement, AAA’s tree planting goal for this year’s effort increases to 8,000 from the previous 6,000 goal. Since 2011, AAA has contributed to the planting of nearly 20,000 trees.

“AAA and our Associates recognize the environmental importance in recycling used car batteries and in engaging in ‘green’ practices,” said Amber Zionkowski, Corporate Citizenship Manager. “We are proud of these efforts that will help restore our earth, including the contribution to the greening of America through the planting of trees.”

Nearly 100 percent of a car battery can be recycled due to its three major components – lead, plastic, and sulfuric acid – which can be safely recycled. Recycling reduces toxic waste and lessens the demand for original materials required for new products. AAA Kansas’ car battery supplier, Battery Service Solutions, collects and recycles all of the club’s spent batteries, and is a partner in this year’s Batteries for Trees campaign.

During 2020, battery-related issues were one of the key breakdown challenges for drivers, as their vehicles sat idle at home for long periods of time due to the pandemic. AAA Kansas replaced and recycled more than 5,100 car batteries across its territory in 2020, a 20% increase over 2019.

This year, as more drivers are starting up their engines, as a result of increased vaccinations, decreased pandemic restrictions, and now the warmer weather, car battery-related issues continue to be a top breakdown issue. For first quarter of 2021, AAA Kansas has replaced and recycled more than 1,500 car batteries, an increase of 41% over the same quarter in 2020.

For those motorists with battery-related issues who do not want to leave their home during the pandemic, AAA’s Mobile Battery Service can travel to a member’s location to test their batteries, replace those that are spent and recycle the old battery for them. AAA’s roadside service drivers engage in COVID-19 safety measures while assisting drivers. AAA Members can call 1-800-AAA-HELP (800-222-4357) for AAA’s Mobile Battery Service or visit AAA.com/Battery.

Previous articleGrain Belt Transmission Line Forges Ahead Amid Landowner, Lawmaker Pushback
Next articleRetirement Reception To Be Held In Honor Of Dr. John Ryan
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

439FansLike
33FollowersFollow
242FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Contact us: comments@sunflowerstateradio.com

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.