Homer Hanson Stadium Committee Announces Fundraising Campaign & Public Meetings

By Derek Nester

The Homer Hanson Stadium Committee is announcing a fundraising campaign for the Homer Hanson Stadium Renovation Project. The purpose of the project is to update, enhance and maintain the facilities. Individual, group and corporate donations will be used to build a press box, refurbish the track, install field turf and purchase a new scoreboard.

A lead donor has come forward on the $2.75 million project.

The press box will be a new structure with restroom facilities to accommodate senior citizen seating. It will be equipped to handle advancements in technology and will allow additional interior space for broadcast and coaching personnel.

Artificial turf will replace natural grass on the playing surface. This will provide year-round field usage for educational, athletic and community event purposes. An expanded 8-lane track will be installed in order to comply with KSHSAA sanctioned events and will provide additional health and wellness space for the community.

The group is planning a series of informational meetings that will be open to the public. Dates are to be announced. For those interested in making a contribution or receiving more information, please email hhsc@bluevalley.net or call Jeff Dankenbring at (785) 562-8386.

Derek Nester
