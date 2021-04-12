40.9 F
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Governor Laura Kelly Announces One Third of Kansans Have Received Their First Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine

By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that more than one third of Kansans have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Since the vaccine first arrived in Kansas, my administration has prioritized getting shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible – and those efforts are paying off,” Governor Kelly said. “Getting a third of Kansans their first dose is a significant milestone for our state, and further evidence that we are well on our way back to that sense of normal we’ve been seeking for over a year.”

To date, the CDC reports that 37.7% of Kansans have been vaccinated with one dose, and 22.9% of Kansans have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

“Today’s announcement is a team effort and the result of a tremendous amount of work from local public health departments, health care providers, community leaders, and countless others,” Marci Nielsen, chief adviser to the Governor for COVID-19 Coordination, said. “I want to thank everyone for their efforts. Governor Kelly’s administration will continue putting in the work to ensure every Kansan can get a vaccine as quickly as possible.”

Governor Kelly announced in late March that the State of Kansas would make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all Kansans 16 and older, entering the final Phase of the Vaccine Prioritization plan several weeks ahead of schedule.

All Kansans are encouraged to use the Vaccine Finder tool to find the nearest location with an available vaccine.

“Though more Kansans are getting vaccinated and case numbers are declining, we can’t take our foot off the gas,” Governor Kelly said. “The pandemic isn’t over. I encourage all Kansans to get vaccinated, and also continue wearing masks, physically distancing, avoiding large groups, and getting tested.”

Governor Kelly announced recently that no-cost COVID-19 testing will continue to be available through the end of 2021 to everyone at community testing sites across the state.

The State recently launched a “Know Before You Go” campaign to remind Kansans that testing continues to be available. Kansans are encouraged to get tested before going or coming back from anywhere, even if they show no symptoms. This includes visiting family, friends, going on vacation, going shopping, or even going somewhere local. Tests are one of the easiest ways Kansans can protect themselves, their families, coworkers, and members of the community.

To schedule a test, please visit kdheks.gov/coronavirus to find a testing site closest to you.

“Until every Kansan is vaccinated, testing will remain an essential tool in our COVID-19 response,” Governor Kelly said. “I urge Kansans to take advantage of this service.”

Derek Nester
