65.8 F
Wichita
Monday, March 8, 2021
type here...
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 3/1/2021

By Derek Nester
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Seeds Set for Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Big 12 Conference Seeds have been determined for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Closes Regular Season With 61-56 Win Over Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State closed its regular season with a 61-56 win over Iowa...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Hanover Boys & Valley Heights Girls Advance To State Championships

Derek Nester - 0
Saturday sub-state championships decided as the Hanover boys take down Wetmore 74-37, and the Wetmore girls escape with a 33-32 win...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Bulldogs, Wildcats & Mustangs Advance To Sub-State Championships Saturday

Bruce Dierking - 0
Friday night semifinals in sub-state basketball saw the Hanover boys defeat Axtell 67-46, and Wetmore held off Linn 48-26 setting up Saturday championships with...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Sign Outfielder Jarrod Dyson To A One-Year Contract

Derek Nester - 0
SURPRISE, AZ (March 5, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed outfielder Jarrod Dyson to a one-year...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of 02/22/21 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board. She presented the annual maintenance contract for Kimble Mapping, Inc. in the amount of $10,200.00 for approval and signatures.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve & sign the annual maintenance contract for Kimble Mapping, Inc. to maintain the GIS system. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Francine Crome informed the Board that the 2021 Valuation notices have been sent out and are now available. She gave them a handout with ag value comparisons from 2020 to 2021 and indicated it is approximately a 4% increase.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 8:45 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with the Board and County Appraiser Francine Crome. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend the executive session for an additional 5 minutes at 8:55 a.m. for the same reason with the same persons present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. He reported they would be bringing the crane up here to attach the boom and cables and would start work on the bridge in Rock Township on 25th road. The road crews will begin hauling rock and blading roads as weather permits. The bridge construction in Lincoln Township is progressing.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board. She presented her annual Peopleware contract with Computer Information Concepts (CIC) in the amount of $7,705.00 for approval and signature. She has always been able to pay this contract fee out of her technology fund.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve and sign the annual Peopleware contract with CIC for the Register of Deeds office. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Computer Information Concepts, Greeley, CO
For Annual Peopleware Agreement
$7,705.00-Register of Deeds Technology Fund-P.O. #6406
Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate account. Unanimous.

Dustin Tormondson, wages $184.70
Linda Weber, wages $161.61

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. This week he will be working on a proposal to be presented to Frankfort Community Care Home regarding the nutrition site.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve a tax abatement with a value of 113 and a tax in the amount of $24.55. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Special Counsel James Neeld called into the meeting at 9:58 a.m.

Kenny Blair with Cook, Flatt & Strobel and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig joined the meeting.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 1 hour at 9:59 a.m. for the purpose of attorney-client privileged discussions with Kenny Blair, Mike Craig, Special Counsel James Neeld (on the telephone), the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar when he arrives at the meeting. (Mr. Brinegar arrived at 10:06 a.m. and left the meeting at 10:50 a.m.). Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of this executive session. The work is continuing on this project.

Ellen Barber with Partnership for Growth and Austin Masters with USDA met with the Board to discuss financing for the proposed jail project. Current loan rates are 2.125%. The Board would need to fill out pre-application papers to see if the County would qualify. A construction loan would need to be secured for the actual construction of the jail and then bonds would have to be issued to finalize the USDA loan. A bond counsel would need to be retained to assist with the process. The Board plans to fund the project with existing funds along with possibly securing a USDA loan to repay over 10 years whilst not increasing the mill levy.

Josh Walker and Bridget Mallin with Loyd Builders met with the Board. The Board recently terminated the contract with Loyd Builders as Construction Manager at Risk for the proposed jail project. Mr. Walker and Ms. Mallin wanted to meet with the Board to discuss the termination of the contract. Mr. Walker advised the Board that they were a little shocked at the abrupt termination without any correspondence prior to the letter. The Board assured Mr. Walker that it was nothing Loyd Builders did wrong but since there has been nothing done on the project for so long thought it was best to wipe the slate clean and start fresh and told Loyd Builders that they hoped they would consider rebidding the project if and when it proceeds.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar stopped back into the meeting to advise of the surrounding counties removal of mask mandates and at this time might put this issue on the agenda to discuss in the near future.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board with recommendations for new clerk hires in her office.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to hire Bridger Yaussi as Clerk I Step I at the rate of $17.17/hour at the recommendation of Francine Crome to begin on March 15, 2021. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to hire Brooke Feldhausen as Clerk I Step I at the rate of $17.17/hour at the recommendation of Francine Crome to begin on March 15, 2021. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:01 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Previous articleSeeds Set for Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Senate Republicans Swiftly Shut Door On Proposed Medicaid Expansion Amendment

Derek Nester - 0
By Noah Taborda - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Efforts to expand Medicaid in Kansas were dealt a blow Wednesday after an amendment to do just...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Legislature Moves Quickly To Spare Kansas Towns From Financial Ruin Over Gas Bills

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers moved with lightning speed Wednesday to pass legislation providing $100 million in low-interest loans to...
Read more
Agriculture News

Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Conservation Regulation

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to consider the revision of a regulation...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Launches Mobile Testing Unites

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is launching three mobile testing units for COVID-19 in order to expand testing access...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Investigation Continues After Three Wichita Police Officers Are Injured By Possible Booby Trap

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Local and federal authorities continue to investigate a shooting that injured three Wichita police officers. Police said the officers...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

FCC Applications

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 3/1/2021

Derek Nester - 0
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and County Clerk Sandra...
Read more
College Sports

Seeds Set for Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Big 12 Conference Seeds have been determined for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Closes Regular Season With 61-56 Win Over Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State closed its regular season with a 61-56 win over Iowa...
Read more