Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 3/1/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of 02/22/21 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board. She presented the annual maintenance contract for Kimble Mapping, Inc. in the amount of $10,200.00 for approval and signatures.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve & sign the annual maintenance contract for Kimble Mapping, Inc. to maintain the GIS system. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Francine Crome informed the Board that the 2021 Valuation notices have been sent out and are now available. She gave them a handout with ag value comparisons from 2020 to 2021 and indicated it is approximately a 4% increase.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 8:45 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with the Board and County Appraiser Francine Crome. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend the executive session for an additional 5 minutes at 8:55 a.m. for the same reason with the same persons present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. He reported they would be bringing the crane up here to attach the boom and cables and would start work on the bridge in Rock Township on 25th road. The road crews will begin hauling rock and blading roads as weather permits. The bridge construction in Lincoln Township is progressing.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board. She presented her annual Peopleware contract with Computer Information Concepts (CIC) in the amount of $7,705.00 for approval and signature. She has always been able to pay this contract fee out of her technology fund.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve and sign the annual Peopleware contract with CIC for the Register of Deeds office. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Computer Information Concepts, Greeley, CO

For Annual Peopleware Agreement

$7,705.00-Register of Deeds Technology Fund-P.O. #6406

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate account. Unanimous.

Dustin Tormondson, wages $184.70

Linda Weber, wages $161.61

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. This week he will be working on a proposal to be presented to Frankfort Community Care Home regarding the nutrition site.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve a tax abatement with a value of 113 and a tax in the amount of $24.55. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Special Counsel James Neeld called into the meeting at 9:58 a.m.

Kenny Blair with Cook, Flatt & Strobel and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig joined the meeting.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 1 hour at 9:59 a.m. for the purpose of attorney-client privileged discussions with Kenny Blair, Mike Craig, Special Counsel James Neeld (on the telephone), the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar when he arrives at the meeting. (Mr. Brinegar arrived at 10:06 a.m. and left the meeting at 10:50 a.m.). Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of this executive session. The work is continuing on this project.

Ellen Barber with Partnership for Growth and Austin Masters with USDA met with the Board to discuss financing for the proposed jail project. Current loan rates are 2.125%. The Board would need to fill out pre-application papers to see if the County would qualify. A construction loan would need to be secured for the actual construction of the jail and then bonds would have to be issued to finalize the USDA loan. A bond counsel would need to be retained to assist with the process. The Board plans to fund the project with existing funds along with possibly securing a USDA loan to repay over 10 years whilst not increasing the mill levy.

Josh Walker and Bridget Mallin with Loyd Builders met with the Board. The Board recently terminated the contract with Loyd Builders as Construction Manager at Risk for the proposed jail project. Mr. Walker and Ms. Mallin wanted to meet with the Board to discuss the termination of the contract. Mr. Walker advised the Board that they were a little shocked at the abrupt termination without any correspondence prior to the letter. The Board assured Mr. Walker that it was nothing Loyd Builders did wrong but since there has been nothing done on the project for so long thought it was best to wipe the slate clean and start fresh and told Loyd Builders that they hoped they would consider rebidding the project if and when it proceeds.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar stopped back into the meeting to advise of the surrounding counties removal of mask mandates and at this time might put this issue on the agenda to discuss in the near future.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board with recommendations for new clerk hires in her office.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to hire Bridger Yaussi as Clerk I Step I at the rate of $17.17/hour at the recommendation of Francine Crome to begin on March 15, 2021. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to hire Brooke Feldhausen as Clerk I Step I at the rate of $17.17/hour at the recommendation of Francine Crome to begin on March 15, 2021. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:01 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.