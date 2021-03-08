Marshall Co. To Host Mass Vaccination Clinic Thursday For Persons Aged 65 Or Older

The Marshall County Health Department will host the clinic Thursday 3/11/21 at the Historic U.P. Depot in Marysville (400 Hedrix St.) from 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This mass vaccination clinic will be for any persons aged 65 or older who LIVE, WORK, or DOCTOR in MARSHALL COUNTY. There will be no appointments taken, and shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be prepared to wait, or to come back later in the day. This is open to all seniors age 65 and older who meet the above criteria.

The vaccine given Thursday will be the Pfizer vaccine, and persons receiving a shot on 3/11/21 will need to attend a second clinic on 4/8/21.

Shots given to seniors on 3/11/21 will be PRIMARY doses only; if you have already received your primary dose, your secondary dose will still be given as scheduled on your vaccine card and you would not need to attend this clinic.

Additional info:

1) Face masks will be required

2) Be prepared to wait 15 minutes after receiving your shot to be monitored for allergic reactions

For questions, contact CMH public relations director Ashley Kracht at 785-562-2311 or the Marshall County Health Department at 785-562-3485.