Marshall Co. To Host Mass Vaccination Clinic Thursday For Persons Aged 65 Or Older

By Derek Nester

Kansas Football And Les Miles Mutually Agree To Part Ways

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas and Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately. Terms of the agreement will be...
Radio KNDY To Air Both Valley Heights Girls & Hanover Boys Games Tuesday

Derek Nester - 0
State basketball begins Tuesday for the Valley Heights Lady Mustangs and Hanover Wildcats. KNDY will air the 6 p.m. contest with Valley Heights hosting...
Seeds Set for Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Big 12 Conference Seeds have been determined for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s...
K-State Closes Regular Season With 61-56 Win Over Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State closed its regular season with a 61-56 win over Iowa...
Hanover Boys & Valley Heights Girls Advance To State Championships

Derek Nester - 0
Saturday sub-state championships decided as the Hanover boys take down Wetmore 74-37, and the Wetmore girls escape with a 33-32 win...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Marshall County Health Department will host the clinic Thursday 3/11/21 at the Historic U.P. Depot in Marysville (400 Hedrix St.) from 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This mass vaccination clinic will be for any persons aged 65 or older who LIVE, WORK, or DOCTOR in MARSHALL COUNTY. There will be no appointments taken, and shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be prepared to wait, or to come back later in the day. This is open to all seniors age 65 and older who meet the above criteria.
The vaccine given Thursday will be the Pfizer vaccine, and persons receiving a shot on 3/11/21 will need to attend a second clinic on 4/8/21.

Shots given to seniors on 3/11/21 will be PRIMARY doses only; if you have already received your primary dose, your secondary dose will still be given as scheduled on your vaccine card and you would not need to attend this clinic.

Additional info:
1) Face masks will be required
2) Be prepared to wait 15 minutes after receiving your shot to be monitored for allergic reactions

For questions, contact CMH public relations director Ashley Kracht at 785-562-2311 or the Marshall County Health Department at 785-562-3485.

Kansas Senate Republicans Swiftly Shut Door On Proposed Medicaid Expansion Amendment

Derek Nester - 0
By Noah Taborda - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Efforts to expand Medicaid in Kansas were dealt a blow Wednesday after an amendment to do just...
Legislature Moves Quickly To Spare Kansas Towns From Financial Ruin Over Gas Bills

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers moved with lightning speed Wednesday to pass legislation providing $100 million in low-interest loans to...
Hearing for Proposed Adoption of Conservation Regulation

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to consider the revision of a regulation...
KDHE Launches Mobile Testing Unites

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is launching three mobile testing units for COVID-19 in order to expand testing access...
Some COVID-19 Tests Come With ‘Criminal’ Prices, Experts Say, So Get Tested For Free Instead

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service A year into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has become easier to get — just not necessarily cheaper. If you...
Investigation Continues After Three Wichita Police Officers Are Injured By Possible Booby Trap

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Local and federal authorities continue to investigate a shooting that injured three Wichita police officers. Police said the officers...
Kansas Customers Left To Pay The Price After Winter Storm Sends Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Last February, the city of Cheney, Kansas – located just west of Wichita – paid about $2 per...
Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Critics Say They Need To Do Better

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications...
Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
