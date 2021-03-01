Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 2/22/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Commissioner Bramhall amended the Agenda for today’s meeting to possibly include a phone conference with Special Counsel James Neeld for executive session (it was unclear if Mr. Neeld would be available or not) at 9:30 a.m. while County Counselor Jason Brinegar is present.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the February 16, 2021 meeting with corrections and the agenda for today’s meeting with the above addition. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kimble Mapping, Inc., Manhattan, KS

For Map Maintenance 2020

$10,200.00-Appraiser’s Fund-P.O. #5843

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS

For Kelly J Fuemmeler (January) Contract Services

$2,950.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6393

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Resolution #20-21-02-22-1 to hereby establish a dealer-participating cost share program within Marshall County was presented to the Board for approval.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution 21-21-02-22-1 to hereby establish a dealer-participating cost share program in Marshall County. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Board with a Public Notice to be approved for publication to propose vacation of part of the East-West road, now known as Bison Road, lying in Oketo Township, Section 15, Township 1 South, Range 7 East more specifically, the road vacation begins at the East right of way line of 10th Road then traveling East on Bison Road for approximately 1,316’ to the SE corner of the West half of the Northwest Quarter of 15-1-7. The notice will be published for 2 weeks in the newspaper and then a hearing will be held on March 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Public Notice for approximately 1,316’ of Bison Road in Section 15 of Oketo Township. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig received the KCAMP adjusters report for the recent roof leak. It was deemed that the damage failed to meet the $500 deductible therefore, no claim will be paid out.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that he will be attending the annual Noxious Weed conference in Wichita next week Tuesday-Thursday.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with Husker Steel representative at the bridge location on the State line in Oketo Township. A 40’ bridge will need to be constructed. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will coordinate with Gage County and progress with the plans to replace this bridge.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board that the new truck scale for the landfill has been delivered and is ready to be installed. The date of installation has not been established yet but should only take a day to install the new scale.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:25 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig. Unanimous.

The Board came out of executive session at 9:30 a.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend the executive session for 5 minutes at 9:30 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with the same persons present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of these executive sessions.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Upon the request of the Board, Mr. Brinegar has drafted a letter to Loyd Builders, Inc. for termination as Construction Manager for the proposed jail project, termination to be effective March 5, 2021.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to terminate the contract with Loyd Builders, Inc. as Construction Manager effective March 5, 2021. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar reported that Jay Kennedy, spokesperson for the Frankfort Community Care Home told him that the Care Home Board did not have time to discuss the lease terms or future plans for the Frankfort Nutrition site at their most recent meeting. Mr. Brinegar will start to put a proposal together that can be presented at the next FCCH Board meeting on March 25, 2021.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:47 a.m. for the purpose of attorney-client privileged discussions with County Counselor Jason Brinegar. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Special Counsel James Neeld phoned into the meeting at 9:54 a.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:55 a.m. for the purpose of attorney-client privileged discussions with County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Special Counsel James Neeld via telephone. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board. Also present at this time is Ashley Kracht with Community Memorial Health Care, Bryan Wassenberg and Bryanne Wassenberg of Marysville.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes reported that Marshall County COVID numbers are continuing to decline. The Health Department is continuing to do saliva (PCR) testing and Community Memorial Healthcare is doing the PCR swab testing along with Rapid testing. County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes reports that she thinks around 1,000 Marshall County residents have received the COVID vaccine. Currently the vaccination is in Phase 2. Due to the inclement weather, the health department did not receive any vaccines last week. Sue said they are hoping to double up on the number of vaccines received and given this week.

Bryan Wassenberg and Bryanne Wassenberg gave the Board some handouts and Mr. Wassenberg gave a presentation conveying the frustration regarding the lack of information and lack of available vaccines. He is concerned about the Seniors 65 and over which are the most at risk age group. He feels that the eligibility or target groups are changing as the responsibilities are being shifted from the State level to the local level to be administered. Ashley Kracht, Marketing/Public Relations director for Community Memorial Healthcare said that the hospital will start to share more information regarding the vaccination and the waiting list.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board to recommend the following step raises:

Tim Jones, Communications officer from $17.35/hr to $17.60/hr

Jaime Roeder, Communications officer from $17.60/hr to $18.10/hr (2 steps)

Corey Woodyard, Deputy Sheriff from $20.33/hr to $20.58/hr

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve step raises for Tim Jones, Jaime Roeder and Corey Woodyard as listed above at the recommendation of Sheriff Tim Ackerman. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

The Board reviewed Payroll documents. County Clerk Sandra Wilson asked how the department heads were supposed to handle January 25 which is the day the courthouse was closed due to inclement weather. The Board gave direction that employees are required to take a personal day/vacation or leave without pay for that day. Commissioner Kickhaefer feels this is staying consistent with the handbook.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve payroll as presented with the acknowledgement that adjustments for January 25th will be made on the next payroll cycle. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:52 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.