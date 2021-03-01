KDHE Launches Mobile Testing Unites

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is launching three mobile testing units for COVID-19 in order to expand testing access across the state and provide rapid response in the event of an outbreak.

“Ramping up testing capabilities in Kansas has been critical to identify COVID-19 in our state and stop the spread,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “We must remain vigilant and continue following proven public health measures. I urge you to utilize the free testing locations in your area.”

The mobile testing will target areas that are not easily served by fixed testing sites and will also target at-risk communities. The mobile vans are self-contained, leveraging KDHE staff, supplies, resulting technology and customer service.

Beginning in March, the mobile testing units will be in Butler, Douglas and Sumner counties weekly throughout the month.

Douglas County

Baldwin City Public Library, 800 7th Street, Baldwin City every Monday in March between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sumner County

Cowley College, Sumner Campus Community Room, 2208 Davis-White Loop in Wellington every Tuesday in March between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Butler County

Andover Police Department, 909 N Andover Road, Andover every Wednesday in March between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Testing is free and available to anyone and insurance is not required. Results are generally available within two days.

Communities are welcome to request the mobile testing units by contacting kdhe.mobileops@ks.gov. Requests are prioritized based on factors including presence of current outbreak, risk level of populations, availability of alternate testing and request timing.