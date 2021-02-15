-1 F
Wichita
Monday, February 15, 2021
type here...
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 2/8/2021

By Derek Nester
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Wilson Leads Kansas to 64-50 Victory Over Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics AMES, Iowa – Kansas men’s basketball overcame a slow start and took down Iowa State,...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Falls at Oklahoma State, 67-60

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics STILLWATER, Okla. – K-State couldn't overcome a slow start offensively, as Oklahoma State picked...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Cruises to 97-64 Victory over Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, including a team-high 19 points from...
Read more
Professional Sports

OKC Thunder Announce Schedule Changes

Derek Nester - 0
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2021 – The following changes to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s schedule were announced today by the NBA.
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Acquire Andrew Benintendi

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (February 10, 2021) – The Royals announced tonight they have acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi and cash considerations from Boston...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member, (Chairman Keith Bramhall arrived at the meeting at 9:43 a.m.) and County Clerk Sandra Wilson were present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 02/01 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Josh Link joined the meeting. Mr. Link is still encouraging the Board to research and remove the mask mandate.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The Board was presented with bids from Hall Brothers for the 1 ½” hot mix overlay for the 4.8 mi from Axtell West to Hwy 99 in the amount of $385,997.60 and a bid for the 11.6 miles of onyx seal said being 8 mi. from Hwy 36 South on 30th Rd to Vermillion and 3.6 mi. of Pheasant Rd from Hwy 99 to Winifred in the amount of $220,492.80.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to accept the bids from Hall Brothers for the 1 ½” hot mix overlay in the amount of $385,997.60 and the onxy seal in the amount of $220,492.80. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS
For 1.5” Hot Mix overlay project 4.7 miles
$385,997.60-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109162

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS
For Onxy Sealing Project – Axt/Verm BT; Winifred BT
$220,492.80-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109163

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS
For Repl injector & seal kit O607MS
$1,144.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109161

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported to the Board that he met with the insurance adjuster and a roofing company representative last week regarding the roof leak. The adjuster inspected the areas where the leakage occurred and could not find any evidence of moisture. The roofing company felt they could patch a few spots to hold the roof until the new roof is installed. The Board asked Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to contact Brad Eichelberger with Rainbow to come in & take a look at the areas and see if he detected any damage or moisture. The current roof had a 20 year warranty on it and we are at year 22.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to pay the Home Sewer District #1 Evergy bill in the amount of $84.35 for 2 lift stations to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Commissioner Kickhaefer reported she sat in on the 2nd Webinar on how local government decisions affect health. The Webinar talked about public health and what it means to commissioners. Public health is about more than just the health department, It is about community health including housing, services, etc. it encompasses physical, mental and social wellbeing. Commissioner Kickhaefer feels that Marshall County has a lot to offer for community services including the trail, farmer’s markets in several towns, parks, Meals on Wheels that is expanding to area communities and the plant towers in Summerfield.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. There is nothing new to bring to the Board at this time. There are 3 items they are still working on 1) tax sale properties, Jason will be getting with Jami to see how many redemptions she has received since sending out letters. 2) Jason will reach out to Public Works Administrator Mike Craig if he has heard back from the Grain Belt regarding the road use agreement language. 3) Frankfort Community Care home lease or purchase agreement.

Chairman Bramhall arrived at the meeting at 9:43 a.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS
For Contract Attorney (January 2021)
$3,200.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6391

Ott Electric (Lindeen/Rosebaugh), Marysville, KS
For GE Washer, Speed Queen Dryer
$1,986.45-Title IIIC Fund-P.O. #6184

Central Mechanical Construction Co, Manhattan, KS
For Board & Motor Assembly & Labor
$1,575.00-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6074

Hubert, Chicago, IL
For Double Gas Convection Oven
$7,165.45-Title IIIC Fund-P.O. #6185

Sheriff Tim Ackerman, Zach & Archie Smith with Universal Construction & County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board to discuss the proposed jail project. Commissioner Bramhall spoke with architect Jeff Lane with Treanor HL last week and he did relay he had some concerns about the original site location for the build. Pros and cons of the 2 site locations were discussed. If the jail is built offsite, it would cost approximately $200-$250K in remodel costs to the current courthouse as there would need to be a secure parking location, a holding cell and an elevator installed. The security of the courthouse also would have to be addressed. Sheriff Ackerman reported that statutorily the Sheriff is required to provide courtroom security. County Counselor Jason Brinegar will review the contract with Loyd Builders and advise the Board if there is a penalty or fee to get out of this contract. Commissioner Bramhall with the agreement of the other two commissioners said they wish to self-fund the jail with available funds and not further tax the patrons with a Bond issue. The Board will make arrangements for the architect Jeff Lane to attend a meeting in the near future to discuss moving forward.

Brad Eichelberger with Rainbow stopped into the meeting. Mr. Eichelberger & Public Works Administrator Mike Craig inspected the offices affected by the roof leak. There is no visible moisture found. Rainbow will come in on Friday afternoon and spray the offices affected to kill any bacteria or mold that might grow. He was asked if an air quality test could or should be done at this time. He felt that with no visible damage at this time, an air quality test would be a waste of money. He suggested doing this and then if there are still issues, an air quality test could be done at any time.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:07 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 (due to observance of President’s day the courthouse will be closed on Monday, February 15, 2021) beginning at 8:30 a.m.

 

Previous articleKNDY Area School & Activity Cancellations For Tuesday 2/16

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Second Case of UK Variant Identified in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – A second Kansas case of the United Kingdom, or UK, variant known as B.1.1.7, has been identified in Sedgwick County. The...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Extreme Temps Result in Southwest Power Pool Issuing Level 3 Alert

Derek Nester - 0
KEC Urges Electric Consumers to Reduce all Unnecessary Electricity Usage The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which balances...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: Level 3 Reached In Energy Consumption Across Region

Derek Nester - 0
BREAKING: Extreme cold weather has led to regionwide electricity use that exceeds available generation across the SPP service territory. SPP declared an EEA Level...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Evergy Asks Customers to Conserve Electricity

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, MO – February 14, 2021 – At the request of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Evergy is asking customers to conserve electricity use...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Issues State of Disaster Emergency Due to Wind Chill Warnings and Stress on Utility and Natural Gas Providers

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – At 4:40 p.m. today, Governor Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency due to wind chill warnings and stress on...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 2/8/2021

Derek Nester - 0
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member, (Chairman Keith Bramhall arrived at the meeting...
Read more
KNDY Local News

KNDY Area School & Activity Cancellations For Tuesday 2/16

Derek Nester - 0
Updated 4:25 PM 2/15 - Tune to KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 & FM 95.5 for the latest updates. SCHOOL CLOSINGS Diller-Odell Public Schools Fairbury Public...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Second Case of UK Variant Identified in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – A second Kansas case of the United Kingdom, or UK, variant known as B.1.1.7, has been identified in Sedgwick County. The...
Read more