Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 2/8/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member, (Chairman Keith Bramhall arrived at the meeting at 9:43 a.m.) and County Clerk Sandra Wilson were present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 02/01 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Josh Link joined the meeting. Mr. Link is still encouraging the Board to research and remove the mask mandate.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The Board was presented with bids from Hall Brothers for the 1 ½” hot mix overlay for the 4.8 mi from Axtell West to Hwy 99 in the amount of $385,997.60 and a bid for the 11.6 miles of onyx seal said being 8 mi. from Hwy 36 South on 30th Rd to Vermillion and 3.6 mi. of Pheasant Rd from Hwy 99 to Winifred in the amount of $220,492.80.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to accept the bids from Hall Brothers for the 1 ½” hot mix overlay in the amount of $385,997.60 and the onxy seal in the amount of $220,492.80. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS

For 1.5” Hot Mix overlay project 4.7 miles

$385,997.60-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109162

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS

For Onxy Sealing Project – Axt/Verm BT; Winifred BT

$220,492.80-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109163

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS

For Repl injector & seal kit O607MS

$1,144.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109161

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported to the Board that he met with the insurance adjuster and a roofing company representative last week regarding the roof leak. The adjuster inspected the areas where the leakage occurred and could not find any evidence of moisture. The roofing company felt they could patch a few spots to hold the roof until the new roof is installed. The Board asked Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to contact Brad Eichelberger with Rainbow to come in & take a look at the areas and see if he detected any damage or moisture. The current roof had a 20 year warranty on it and we are at year 22.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to pay the Home Sewer District #1 Evergy bill in the amount of $84.35 for 2 lift stations to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Commissioner Kickhaefer reported she sat in on the 2nd Webinar on how local government decisions affect health. The Webinar talked about public health and what it means to commissioners. Public health is about more than just the health department, It is about community health including housing, services, etc. it encompasses physical, mental and social wellbeing. Commissioner Kickhaefer feels that Marshall County has a lot to offer for community services including the trail, farmer’s markets in several towns, parks, Meals on Wheels that is expanding to area communities and the plant towers in Summerfield.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. There is nothing new to bring to the Board at this time. There are 3 items they are still working on 1) tax sale properties, Jason will be getting with Jami to see how many redemptions she has received since sending out letters. 2) Jason will reach out to Public Works Administrator Mike Craig if he has heard back from the Grain Belt regarding the road use agreement language. 3) Frankfort Community Care home lease or purchase agreement.

Chairman Bramhall arrived at the meeting at 9:43 a.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney (January 2021)

$3,200.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6391

Ott Electric (Lindeen/Rosebaugh), Marysville, KS

For GE Washer, Speed Queen Dryer

$1,986.45-Title IIIC Fund-P.O. #6184

Central Mechanical Construction Co, Manhattan, KS

For Board & Motor Assembly & Labor

$1,575.00-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6074

Hubert, Chicago, IL

For Double Gas Convection Oven

$7,165.45-Title IIIC Fund-P.O. #6185

Sheriff Tim Ackerman, Zach & Archie Smith with Universal Construction & County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board to discuss the proposed jail project. Commissioner Bramhall spoke with architect Jeff Lane with Treanor HL last week and he did relay he had some concerns about the original site location for the build. Pros and cons of the 2 site locations were discussed. If the jail is built offsite, it would cost approximately $200-$250K in remodel costs to the current courthouse as there would need to be a secure parking location, a holding cell and an elevator installed. The security of the courthouse also would have to be addressed. Sheriff Ackerman reported that statutorily the Sheriff is required to provide courtroom security. County Counselor Jason Brinegar will review the contract with Loyd Builders and advise the Board if there is a penalty or fee to get out of this contract. Commissioner Bramhall with the agreement of the other two commissioners said they wish to self-fund the jail with available funds and not further tax the patrons with a Bond issue. The Board will make arrangements for the architect Jeff Lane to attend a meeting in the near future to discuss moving forward.

Brad Eichelberger with Rainbow stopped into the meeting. Mr. Eichelberger & Public Works Administrator Mike Craig inspected the offices affected by the roof leak. There is no visible moisture found. Rainbow will come in on Friday afternoon and spray the offices affected to kill any bacteria or mold that might grow. He was asked if an air quality test could or should be done at this time. He felt that with no visible damage at this time, an air quality test would be a waste of money. He suggested doing this and then if there are still issues, an air quality test could be done at any time.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:07 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 (due to observance of President’s day the courthouse will be closed on Monday, February 15, 2021) beginning at 8:30 a.m.