Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 1/25/2021

Marysville City Council met Monday, and unanimously approved a $54,000 request for uniform attraction signage in the community. This would include multiple welcome and informational signs, as well as directional signage for museums, public buildings and facilities, and such. A volunteer committee had met with various parties in designing and locating phase one signage that would be funded in part through contributions from Marysville Community Foundation, several service clubs, and local museums, representing 40% of the cost, which would include installation.

A motion was approved for $10,000 to purchase a vacant building at 616 Broadway, which is immediately west of the life tile murals at the Pony Express Plaza. The building is in disrepair, and the city attorney cited potential liability, and a desire to protect the murals from adjacent collapse, or demolition. Council member Terry Hughes expressed that the property owner should be responsible for any liability. It was noted that with the purchase, the city would take ownership allowing additional greenspace for downtown activities, and the additional costs that could be incurred if condemnation proceedings were undertaken instead. The motion passed 7-1, with Hughes voting no.

The City of Marysville has been approved for a $25,000 grant that would fund a discovery play area. A location would need to be determined, and it was suggested that a committee involving various citizens be developed to study the possibilities. Anyone interested is encouraged to contact City Administrator Austin St. John.

Council considered future outdoor events, as the Covid pandemic continues. It is hoped that spring and summer outdoor events, such as the Mother’s Day market, and the car show could be held, with precautions. Indoor events were mentioned, and comment was that public should be aware of the risks, with consensus that changes could be made if conditions warrant.

A condemnation hearing was held for a garden apartment complex at 210 N 10th street that is in disrepair, with significant structural issues, presenting safety concerns. Taxes are delinquent for several years. Remaining tenants have been advised to relocate. A realtor has contacted the owner Julie Murphy, who was asking additional time to address issues, and consider sale of the property. An extension of condemnation proceedings for ninety days was approved unanimously.

Low bid for a new mower from Blue Valley Trailer Sales was approved, as well as purchase of a new police vehicle and a new truck for the city inspector.

Consideration of financing options for the new fire station was discussed, along with adding concrete versus gravel parking, at an additional cost of $73,000. Council member Diane Schroller spoke against the motion, and Terry Hughes suggested using millings. The motion for concrete passed 6-2. A bid for sewer inspection, cleaning, and lining was approved, along with a new sewer pump, as well as a bid for repair of the windows at the arts center, were approved.