Kansas Tourism Launches “To The Stars”

This year, Kansas Day will be a celebration of everything that makes Kansas special. Residents and visitors alike are invited to join in by posting their own tribute to the 34th state on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, on Friday, January 29, 2021. Kansas is recognizing its 160th birthday that day.

“The Kansas state moto “To the Stars Through Difficulties” lives beyond the state seal. It is the thread that connects the fabric of Kansas. The Kansas experience is a salute to the real, to the rowdy, to the wide-eyed wanderer. TO THE STARS.”

On Friday, the public is asked to choose your favorite Kansas location, person or attribute, and place it in the “To the _____” format. Then include an explanation of what Kansas means to you. Feel free to be creative and add pictures. Include the hashtag #ToTheStarsKS in all of your posts. For more information see Mitchell County Convention and Tourism Facebook page or www.visitmcks.com homepage.