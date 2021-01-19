Criminal Threat Evacuates Concordia Walmart Monday

Concordia Police and Cloud County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the Concordia Walmart on Monday after reports of a criminal threat from someone stating they were bringing a firearm.

The incident took place shortly past noon on Monday, and the store was safely evacuated so that the threat could be investigated. Law enforcement conducted a thorough search of the building.

Walmart reopened for business a little past 2 p.m. Monday.

The Concordia Police Department also thanked the public for quickly evacuating the store, and extended thanks to the Cloud County Sheriff’s Department and Kansas Highway Patrol for their assistance.

An active investigation continues. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Concordia Police Department at (785) 243-3131