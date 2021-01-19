38.6 F
2021 New Year’s Baby Arrives at Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems

By Derek Nester
Steven Wylder was delivered on Friday, January 15th at MCHHS and recognized by Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation as the 2021 New Year’s Baby. From left to right: Dr. Christine Marozas of Beloit Medical Center, baby Steven Wylder and parents Kelsey and (Richard) Carlyle Lindberg.

Twin Valley League Basketball Tournament Scoreboard – 1/18/2021

Bruce Dierking
TVL Quarter Finals Monday UPDATED BOYS BRACKET | UPDATED GIRLS BRACKET Girls 1) Valley Heights 47 9) Centralia 43 2) Doniphan West 48 7) Clifton Clyde 34 3) Hanover 46...
Read more
Kansas Falls to No. 2 Baylor, 69-77

Derek Nester
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics WACO, Texas – No. 9 Kansas fell behind to No. 2 Baylor early and...
Read more
KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Broadcast Schedule – Week of 1/17/2021

Derek Nester
Tuesday, January 19th 6 p.m. Rock Hills at Lincoln KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com 6:30 p.m. Osborne at Beloit Boys Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel Thursday, January...
Read more
Chiefs Defeat Browns, 22-17, to Advance to AFC Championship Game

Derek Nester
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns, 22-17, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to advance...
Read more
K-State Falls at No. 4 Texas, 82-67

Derek Nester
Courtesy of K-State Athletics Austin, Texas – Andrew Jones scored 19 points to lead four players in double...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Beloit, KS, Jan. 18 — The 2021 New Year’s Baby made his arrival January 15th at Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems. Steven Wylder was delivered by Dr. Christine Marozas on Friday morning at 8:16am and weighed 6 lbs. 10¾ ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long. Steven came into the world representing the New Year’s rebirth and receiving a few gifts of his own.

The 2021 New Year’s Baby not only signifies a much-needed new year rebirth, but additionally highlights the community and regional partnership between the Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation and the generous community businesses and organizations to revive an old tradition that had been lost.

Executive Director of MCRMF Stephanie Simmons, Beloit Medical Center Physician Dr. Christine Marozas and Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems presented Steven, his parents Kelsey and (Richard) Carlyle Lindberg and big brother Weston, a basket full of New Year’s gifts from surrounding community businesses and individuals.

The gift basket included a $300 Educational CD that was put in Steven’s name, gift certificates, diapers, baby gifts and many wonderful hand created baby accessories by local community members.

Over the last 11 years. MCRMF and our region have welcomed eight girls and three boys into the world as the New Year’s baby. The Medical Foundation and generous donors have invested over $3,000 in educational savings and a total of over $6,000 in gifts and donations to the program.

“The Foundation is honored to have revived this tradition with so many collaborative community partners,” said Stephanie Simmons. “It’s been said it takes a village to raise a child and there is no better representation of that than the love and support that has been generously donated by everyone to the New Year’s Baby program. Additionally, we are honored to provide care to the Lindberg’s who are from Courtland, as a representation of our dedication and commitment to the North Central Kansas area.”

Contributions ranged from monetary donations towards the Educational CD to baby gift and gift certificates. Participating donors included: Boettcher Supply, Frasier Johnson Martin LLC, Beloit Medical Center, El Puertos, Guaranty State Bank, S&S Drug, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Linda Dewey, Georgette Stover and Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation.

The tradition will continue with MCRMF coordinating the yearly event. To be a part of this event or to learn more about other Foundation programs contact (785) 738-9493 or by e-mail at ssimmons@mitchellcountyrmf.org.

KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Announces FY 2022 Kansas Budget to Protect Fiscal Foundation and Kickstart Economic Recovery

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly today announced her third budget recommendation. The fiscally responsible budget protects and invests in core services – like education, infrastructure, and...
Read more
KBI Seeks Person of Interest In Death Investigation

Derek Nester
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person of interest in a...
Read more
Commercial Industrial Hemp Program Applications Now Available

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program are now available on the Kansas...
Read more

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester
