2021 New Year’s Baby Arrives at Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems

Beloit, KS, Jan. 18 — The 2021 New Year’s Baby made his arrival January 15th at Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems. Steven Wylder was delivered by Dr. Christine Marozas on Friday morning at 8:16am and weighed 6 lbs. 10¾ ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long. Steven came into the world representing the New Year’s rebirth and receiving a few gifts of his own.

The 2021 New Year’s Baby not only signifies a much-needed new year rebirth, but additionally highlights the community and regional partnership between the Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation and the generous community businesses and organizations to revive an old tradition that had been lost.

Executive Director of MCRMF Stephanie Simmons, Beloit Medical Center Physician Dr. Christine Marozas and Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems presented Steven, his parents Kelsey and (Richard) Carlyle Lindberg and big brother Weston, a basket full of New Year’s gifts from surrounding community businesses and individuals.

The gift basket included a $300 Educational CD that was put in Steven’s name, gift certificates, diapers, baby gifts and many wonderful hand created baby accessories by local community members.

Over the last 11 years. MCRMF and our region have welcomed eight girls and three boys into the world as the New Year’s baby. The Medical Foundation and generous donors have invested over $3,000 in educational savings and a total of over $6,000 in gifts and donations to the program.

“The Foundation is honored to have revived this tradition with so many collaborative community partners,” said Stephanie Simmons. “It’s been said it takes a village to raise a child and there is no better representation of that than the love and support that has been generously donated by everyone to the New Year’s Baby program. Additionally, we are honored to provide care to the Lindberg’s who are from Courtland, as a representation of our dedication and commitment to the North Central Kansas area.”

Contributions ranged from monetary donations towards the Educational CD to baby gift and gift certificates. Participating donors included: Boettcher Supply, Frasier Johnson Martin LLC, Beloit Medical Center, El Puertos, Guaranty State Bank, S&S Drug, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Linda Dewey, Georgette Stover and Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation.

The tradition will continue with MCRMF coordinating the yearly event. To be a part of this event or to learn more about other Foundation programs contact (785) 738-9493 or by e-mail at ssimmons@mitchellcountyrmf.org.