North Central Kansas NICA Mountain Bike Team to Begin New Season

The North Central Kansas NICA Mountain Bike Team is preparing for their first season with an informational meeting with guest Tina Khan, Kansas League Director, and local coaches on Sunday, January 24th, 2:30 p.m. at the Guaranty State Bank & Trust, basement meeting room, 201 S. Mill St., Beloit, KS. The NCK NICA team is open to boys and girls 6th to 12th grade from area schools and homeschool students in North Central Kansas, and is part of the new Interscholastic Kansas Cycling League. Practice commences in February, and attending the meeting is the best ‘first step’ for all new riders. Visit NCK NICA on Facebook for live streaming of the meeting if unable to attend in person.

Head Coach, John McClure, commented, “We’re excited for our first season for NCK NICA and getting more kids on bikes.”

Our mission for NCK NICA is to inspire friendship, joy, and adventure. Our vision is to improve the lives of North Central Kansas youth and communities through cycling.

About the NCK NICA Mountain Bike Team

The NCK NICA Mountain Bike Team, founded in 2020, is an official club in North Central Kansas and plans to hold practices starting in February for the spring event season. The team will compete in the Interscholastic Kansas Cycling League which provides programs to help students achieve both competitive and non-competitive cross-country mountain biking goals and comprises the easiest route for youth to get involved in the life-long sport of cycling.

For more information about the team, visit www.facebook.com/NCKNICA.Kansas/. For more information about the Kansas League, visit www.kansasmtb.org.