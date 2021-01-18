KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Broadcast Schedule – Week of 1/17/2021

Tuesday, January 19th

6 p.m. Rock Hills at Lincoln

6:30 p.m. Osborne at Beloit Boys

Thursday, January 21st

Orange & Black Classic at Colby

4:35 p.m. Ulysses vs Osborne Girls

6:20 p.m. Colby vs Beloit Girls

8:05 p.m. Colby vs Osborne Boys

Friday, January 22nd

Beloit Wrestling Invitational Reports on KD Country 94

Orange & Black Classic at Colby

2:50 p.m. Osborne Girls vs Goodland or Hays

6:20 p.m. Beloit Girls vs Life Prep or Garden City

8:05 p.m. Beloit Boys vs Colby

Saturday, January 23rd

Beloit Wrestling Invitational Reports on KD Country 94

Orange & Black Classic at Colby

TBA Osborne Girls vs TBA

TBA Osborne Boys vs TBA

TBA Beloit Girls vs TBA

TBA Beloit Boys vs TBA

