Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief Judge Gary Nafziger.

“I’m pleased at the opportunity to appoint Chris to this position – he will be an excellent judge for the Second Judicial District,” Governor Kelly said. “He has deep roots in the community. He knows the people of Jackson, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee, and Jefferson counties, and through his law practice he knows the issues facing our justice system. I am confident every lawyer, plaintiff, or defendant appearing in front of him will be fairly heard and treated with dignity and respect.”

Etzel has been in private practice since 2004, handling a wide variety of civil and criminal cases. He also serves as the City Attorney for Onaga, Havensville, and Wheaton. In his role as city attorney, he prosecutes cases in municipal court and provides legal counsel to the cities. Etzel has extensive community involvement through his involvement with various educational and civic groups such as the Second Judicial District Juvenile Correctional Advisory Board and the Onaga Chamber of Commerce. He also never misses an opportunity to support his kids in school and sports activities. Etzel graduated from Kansas State University in 2000 and earned his law degree from Washburn University School of Law in 2004. He lives with his wife and children in Havensville.

“Becoming a district judge for my community will be an honor, but being a judge is not about personal honors, it’s about service.” Etzel said. “I thank Governor Kelly and the Second District Nominating Commission for the trust they have placed in me to serve as a judge. I will work every day to make sure that my courtroom and our justice system are worthy keepers of that trust.”

District court judges in the 2nd Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

The two other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Shawna Miller (Jackson County Attorney and municipal judge for Hoyt and Mayetta) and Joshua Ney (Jefferson County Attorney and private practice attorney).