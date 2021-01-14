51 F
KNDY Local News

Help Wanted: KNDY Seeks High School Play by Play Announcer

By Derek Nester

K-State to Open 2021 Football Season in Allstate Kickoff Classic

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State will kick off the 2021 season on September 4 against Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,...
MUDECAS Tournament Reaches Semifinal Round in Beatrice

Derek Nester - 0
Semifinals tip off Thursday and Friday in the Mudecas basketball tournament at Beatrice. The Southern girls are in the winners’ bracket facing Pawnee City at...
TVL & Thunder Classic Tournaments Set To Begin Next Week

Derek Nester - 0
Twin Valley League basketball tournament pairings were released for play beginning Saturday, with girls’ action at Frankfort and boys at Onaga. In the girl’s division,...
2021 Twin Valley League Basketball Tournament Brackets Released

Derek Nester - 0
The 2021 Twin Valley League Boys & Girls basketball tournament brackets have been released. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the boys and girls games will...
2021 Nemaha Central Thunder Classic Basketball Bracket Released

Derek Nester - 0
The 2021 Thunder Classic Basketball Tourney has been released. Marysville will play on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7:00 and Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7:00...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

If you love high school sports, and want a piece of the action, we’d like to hear from you! KNDY remains the sports leader in northeast Kansas and is seeking a part time play by play announcer for high school basketball and football games.

If you have broadcast experience or training, or perhaps served as PA announcer, and think you have the skills to get started immediately, contact us today. We can be flexible with the right individual, but need your commitment to travel game nights, in season, as scheduled.

Maybe it’s not you, but you know someone who may be qualified, and interested, please pass this along. Contact me, Bruce Dierking at KNDY, 785-562-2361, or kndy@bluevalley.net.

Governor Laura Kelly Announces FY 2022 Kansas Budget to Protect Fiscal Foundation and Kickstart Economic Recovery

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced her third budget recommendation. The fiscally responsible budget protects and invests in core services – like education, infrastructure, and...
KBI Seeks Person of Interest In Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person of interest in a...
Commercial Industrial Hemp Program Applications Now Available

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program are now available on the Kansas...
KDA Announces 2021 Bluestem Pasture Survey

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking respondent feedback for the 2021 Bluestem Pasture Survey to collect information on native tallgrass...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Finalized Vaccine Distribution Order

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced her administration’s final COVID-19 distribution order for population groups in Kansas. The vaccine will be administered in five phases,...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
