Help Wanted: KNDY Seeks High School Play by Play Announcer

If you love high school sports, and want a piece of the action, we’d like to hear from you! KNDY remains the sports leader in northeast Kansas and is seeking a part time play by play announcer for high school basketball and football games.

If you have broadcast experience or training, or perhaps served as PA announcer, and think you have the skills to get started immediately, contact us today. We can be flexible with the right individual, but need your commitment to travel game nights, in season, as scheduled.

Maybe it’s not you, but you know someone who may be qualified, and interested, please pass this along. Contact me, Bruce Dierking at KNDY, 785-562-2361, or kndy@bluevalley.net.