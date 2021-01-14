Help Wanted: Radio KNDY Seeks Account Representative

Are you seeking the perfect, part time opportunity to earn real money, based on your ability and effort? Do you like meeting people, working with businesses in developing prospects, and charting your course toward success? Would you welcome the chance to set your own hours, and work schedule? If you answered yes, and you have experience in sales or marketing, we’d like to talk.

Radio KNDY is seeking an account representative to call on local retail and service businesses, assist in developing and expanding their marketing plans, and help in growing their business prospects. You absolutely need to be a well-organized self-starter, relate and communicate well with others, be creative in developing ideas and strategies, and be efficient and thorough in follow through.

A radio or advertising background is helpful, but we would certainly work with the right individual experienced in sales or marketing. Today’s business environment demands that you be flexible, committed, and willing to get the job done. In return, we’ll establish contacts and leads with you, and allow a commission that rewards your efforts.

This is a part time position to start but can work into a full-time opportunity if you stay with it. Contact us today with your resume, experience, and qualifications, email kndy@bluevalley.net. For additional details, contact me, Station Manager Bruce Dierking, at 785-562-2361.