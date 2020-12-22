62.2 F
Kansas Headlines

DCF & Partners Raise More than $23K in Gift Cards and Monetary Donations for Hope for the Holidays

By Derek Nester

No. 3 Kansas Faces No. 7 West Virginia Tonight on 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3/4 Kansas (7-1, 1-0) will host No. 7/6 West Virginia (7-1, 1-0) in a top-10 Big 12...
College Sports

Cats Lead from Start to Finish in 70-46 Win Over Jacksonville

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State put three players in double figures and dished out a season-best 23 assists in a 70-46 win...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Saints, 32-29, to Complete Perfect Record on the Road

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints, 32-29, to tally their...
College Sports

K-State Falls to No. 2 Baylor 100-69

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 2 Baylor used a big first half to pull away for...
College Sports

No. 5 Kansas Tops No. 14 Texas Tech in Final Seconds, 58-57

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas took down No. 14 Texas Tech, 58-57, behind a game-winning layup and team-high 23 points from...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families is helping to make sure often-forgotten young people are remembered this holiday season.

Through the agency’s Hope for the Holidays annual gift drive, the agency collected gift cards, monetary donations and greeting cards to provide to young adults who have experienced foster care and who otherwise might not receive a gift. DCF collected gift cards instead of gifts this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so thankful to have programs like these at DCF that honor and recognize these youth during the winter holidays,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “Many of these young people go without traditional holiday celebrations and gifts from loved ones. It’s DCF’s goal to remind them they are not alone and have a whole community of supporters.”

Hope for the Holidays raised more than $23,000 in monetary and gift card donations from across the state and received several hundred greeting cards that will be shared with youth. Donors included DCF staff, businesses, community organizations, faith communities, families and individuals.

Bailey Videto, 21, and her daughter Isabella, 4, of Topeka, were two recipients of this year’s Hope for Holidays gift drive.

“It means a lot,” said Videto, a nursing student at Johnson County Community College who works at a dental office. “I think that this program is awesome. Not only the gifts am I very thankful for, but even them helping me out with school throughout the year. It’s wonderful, I think it’s amazing that people donate money to help kids that were in foster care that maybe don’t have a lot of family members. I certainly don’t, it’s just me and my daughter.”

The DCF Independent Living Program works with about 725 youth from foster care, ages 18-26 to ensure they have the support they need to become self-sufficient, productive adults.

“The holiday season can be a very lonely experience for young adults with limited family and relational supports,” said Michelle Reichart, Independent Living Program Manager. “Year after year, Hope for the Holidays provides a dose of joy for these young people. We are so grateful for the support of the individuals, families, and communities whose donations make this program possible.”

Notable donations included 56 gift cards worth $2,800 from the O’Brate Foundation, located in Garden City; 22 gifts cards worth $550 from Great Bend DCF staff and Great Bend community members; 55 gift cards worth $2,400 from Seven Dolors Catholic Parish in Manhattan; over $4,000 in gift cards from First United Methodist Church in Manhattan; $1,970 in gift cards from Wichita Region DCF staff; and 47 gift cards worth $1,590 from KPERS.

