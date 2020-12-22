62.2 F
Wichita
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Extends Deadline for Expiring Driver’s Licenses and Identification Cards

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

No. 3 Kansas Faces No. 7 West Virginia Tonight on 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3/4 Kansas (7-1, 1-0) will host No. 7/6 West Virginia (7-1, 1-0) in a top-10 Big 12...
Read more
College Sports

Cats Lead from Start to Finish in 70-46 Win Over Jacksonville

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State put three players in double figures and dished out a season-best 23 assists in a 70-46 win...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Saints, 32-29, to Complete Perfect Record on the Road

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints, 32-29, to tally their...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Falls to No. 2 Baylor 100-69

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 2 Baylor used a big first half to pull away for...
Read more
College Sports

No. 5 Kansas Tops No. 14 Texas Tech in Final Seconds, 58-57

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas took down No. 14 Texas Tech, 58-57, behind a game-winning layup and team-high 23 points from...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA –Today Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-70 extending the deadline for renewal of driver’s licenses to June 30, 2021.

With this order, Governor Kelly extends a previous provision that allows Kansans 21 to 64 years of age to renew online. By statute, the restriction is 21 to 54 years old.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is clear that we must extend this provision to continue protecting Kansans’ health and safety,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans eligible to take advantage of the opportunity for online license renewal to protect themselves and their communities from the spread of the virus.”

In addition to Executive Order 20-70, the Kansas Department of Revenue is removing service fees for all Kansans who use iKan to renew their license. These fees are generated to keep the online renewal system running but will be covered by COVID-19 funding to encourage the use of online renewals. This, in turn, assists in combatting community spread of the disease.

“By waiving the service fees, we hope Kansas drivers see this as an opportunity to experience a safe alternative to visiting our offices in person,” Kansas Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said. “This helps our customers not see delays in service and our staff to continue regular operations in a health-conscious manner.”

The iKan program can be utilized by downloading the app from Apple App or Google Play stores on mobile devices or by visiting iKan.ks.gov. Even with the temporary removal of some restrictions, by statute, other restrictions apply.

View E.O. #20-70 here.

Previous articleDCF & Partners Raise More than $23K in Gift Cards and Monetary Donations for Hope for the Holidays

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Extends Deadline for Expiring Driver’s Licenses and Identification Cards

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Today Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-70 extending the deadline for renewal of driver's licenses to June 30, 2021. With this order, Governor...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

DCF & Partners Raise More than $23K in Gift Cards and Monetary Donations for Hope for the Holidays

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department for Children and Families is helping to make sure often-forgotten young people are remembered this holiday season. Through the agency’s Hope for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Fort Riley Will Hold Virtual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

Derek Nester - 0
Fort Riley, in conjunction with the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces Inmate Death At El Dorado Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
An El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Brett Phillips, 31, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Extends Deadline for Expiring Driver’s Licenses and Identification Cards

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Today Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-70 extending the deadline for renewal of driver's licenses to June 30, 2021. With this order, Governor...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

DCF & Partners Raise More than $23K in Gift Cards and Monetary Donations for Hope for the Holidays

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department for Children and Families is helping to make sure often-forgotten young people are remembered this holiday season. Through the agency’s Hope for...
Read more
College Sports

No. 3 Kansas Faces No. 7 West Virginia Tonight on 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3/4 Kansas (7-1, 1-0) will host No. 7/6 West Virginia (7-1, 1-0) in a top-10 Big 12...
Read more