KNDY Local News

Tuttle Creek Lake Prepares For Winter: Outflow Increases, Lake Level Drops

By Derek Nester
A lake side view of the Tuttle Creek dam at Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan, Kan., October 27, 2020.

Cats Lead from Start to Finish in 70-46 Win Over Jacksonville

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State put three players in double figures and dished out a season-best 23 assists in a 70-46 win...
Chiefs Defeat Saints, 32-29, to Complete Perfect Record on the Road

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints, 32-29, to tally their...
K-State Falls to No. 2 Baylor 100-69

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 2 Baylor used a big first half to pull away for...
No. 5 Kansas Tops No. 14 Texas Tech in Final Seconds, 58-57

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas took down No. 14 Texas Tech, 58-57, behind a game-winning layup and team-high 23 points from...
MLB officially designates the Negro Leagues as ‘Major League’

Derek Nester - 0
Period from 1920-1948 to Stand in History with Major League Status; Elevation Culminates MLB’s Centennial Celebration of Founding of the Negro...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning Dec. 23, 2020 the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Tuttle Creek Lake will increase outflows to drop lake levels in order to facilitate ongoing construction projects.

This seasonal adjustment minimizes ice damage, provides additional storage capacity for spring rains and favorable habitat for fish spawning in the spring. Operations to lower the lake water level will not delay ongoing construction activities at the stilling basin (locally known as the “tubes”) nor cause excessive flow for ongoing construction downstream in the Kansas River.

The target peak release is expected to be in the 2,000-3,000 cubic feet per second range and will begin on or around Wednesday, Dec. 23 and continue until lake elevation drops approximately three feet. Winter pool elevation of 1072 feet above mean sea level is expected to be reached on or near Dec. 31, 2020 when outflows will then be decreased to minimum outflow requirements to accommodate ongoing construction.

Scheduled operations are based on typical seasonal forecasts and are subject to change resulting from rainfall fluctuations throughout the Tuttle Creek and downstream watersheds. For current lake levels and forecast information visit https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations/Water-Management/.

Lower lake levels influence underwater conditions. Visitors should be watchful of submerged obstacles and always wear a lifejacket while on the water. Also, the operation of motorized vehicles off public roadways on public property is not allowed while the lake is drawn down. The only areas where off road operations are allowed are the Spillway Cycle Area and Tuttle Creek Off Road Vehicle parks.

The Kansas City District is a team of dedicated professionals with a strong heritage and proven results who, in collaboration with our partners, proudly serve the Heartland providing leadership, technical excellence, and innovative solutions to the nation’s most complex problems.

Fort Riley Will Hold Virtual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

Derek Nester - 0
Fort Riley, in conjunction with the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America...
KDOC Announces Inmate Death At El Dorado Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
An El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Brett Phillips, 31, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment...
DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
KDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Anglers will soon pay less for daily fishing licenses in Kansas, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. On Nov. 19, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks...
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

Derek Nester - 0
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
