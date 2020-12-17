Fort Riley Will Hold Virtual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

Fort Riley, in conjunction with the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Fort Riley post cemetery, 193 Huebner Rd, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. This year’s event will be virtual, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the public will be able to watch the ceremony live at www.facebook.com/FortRiley.

Maj. Gen. D. A. Sims, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, will make remarks. Service representatives will place ceremonial wreaths for each of the armed forces, Merchant Marines, Gold Star families and POWs/MIAs. Afterward, wreaths will be placed on individual military gravesites in the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America holds simultaneous observances in more than 1,400 locations in all 50 states and 24 national veteran cemeteries on foreign soil. The organization’s motto is “Remember, Honor, Teach.” The intent is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. This year’s theme is “Be an American worth fighting for.”

The Fort Riley ceremony is made possible through donations and volunteers. For more information, visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Fort Riley has co-hosted this event since 2007.