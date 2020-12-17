48 F
Kansas Headlines

Fort Riley Will Hold Virtual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

By Derek Nester

MLB officially designates the Negro Leagues as 'Major League'

Period from 1920-1948 to Stand in History with Major League Status; Elevation Culminates MLB's Centennial Celebration of Founding of the Negro...
Cats Open Big 12 Play With Win at Iowa State

Courtesy of K-State Athletics AMES, Iowa – K-State used a big first half and solid free throw shooting...
Waconda USD 272 Not Allowing Fans To Attend Basketball Games Through January 7th

Last night, at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Waconda USD #272 Board of Education, a motion to hold basketball competitions without spectators in...
Kansas City Royals Re-Sign Pitcher Greg Holland

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 14, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have re-signed free agent pitcher Greg Holland....
COVID-19 Impacts Area High School Basketball Schedules

COVID-19 continues to cause schedule changes for area high school basketball teams. The Valley Heights girls' and Washington County boys' teams are in quarantine, which...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Fort Riley, in conjunction with the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Fort Riley post cemetery, 193 Huebner Rd, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. This year’s event will be virtual, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the public will be able to watch the ceremony live at www.facebook.com/FortRiley.

Maj. Gen. D. A. Sims, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, will make remarks. Service representatives will place ceremonial wreaths for each of the armed forces, Merchant Marines, Gold Star families and POWs/MIAs. Afterward, wreaths will be placed on individual military gravesites in the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America holds simultaneous observances in more than 1,400 locations in all 50 states and 24 national veteran cemeteries on foreign soil. The organization’s motto is “Remember, Honor, Teach.” The intent is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. This year’s theme is “Be an American worth fighting for.”

The Fort Riley ceremony is made possible through donations and volunteers. For more information, visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Fort Riley has co-hosted this event since 2007.

Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces Inmate Death At El Dorado Correctional Facility

An El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Brett Phillips, 31, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment...
Kansas Headlines

DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas

PRATT – Anglers will soon pay less for daily fishing licenses in Kansas, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. On Nov. 19, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks...
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
