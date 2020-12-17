48 F
Cloud Co. Comm. College & Aspen University Announce Nursing Agreement

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Aspen University and Cloud County Community College announced this week the signing of a memorandum of understanding that will give nursing graduates the opportunity to attend Aspen for their bachelor’s degree.

Aspen University is a nationally accredited distance-learning university in Denver, Colo. Aspen’s online nursing program offers registered nurses the opportunity to earn their bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees fully online.

With the agreement, students graduating from Cloud’s Associate of Applied Science in nursing program, and who possess a valid Registered Nurse license, can transition into Aspen’s bachelor’s of nursing online program and receive a 10-percent discount on tuition.

Nursing students can enroll in Aspen’s nursing courses via the following links:
RN to BSN – https://aspen.degree/aspen-rn2bsn
MSN – https://aspen.degree/msn-aspen
DNP – https://aspen.degree/dnp-aspen

For more information, contact Stefanie Perret, Cloud County Nursing Administrator at 800.729.5101, ext. 332 or via email at sperret@cloud.edu.

