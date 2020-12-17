Norton County Hospital Adjusting Visiting Status

NORTON, Kan. – Effective Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m., Norton County Hospital’s visiting status will change. The hospital currently is not allowing visitors, but with a lower number of active COVID-19 cases in Norton County currently, the hospital is beginning to allow visitors in some cases. The following reflects the new visiting status:
- Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The front lobby doors will be unlocked during visiting hours to allow entrance. All visitors must leave the building by 6 p.m.
- Only one visitor per patient will be allowed. This one visitor cannot come and go. Once the person leaves, he or she cannot return as a visitor until the next day.
- At this time, only inpatients and Emergency department patients will be allowed a visitor/accompanying person.
- All visitors must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines in the hospital. They will be screened before visiting/accompanying a patient and will be asked to sign in.
- Those ages 12 years and younger are still not allowed to visit at this time.
Some visiting exceptions that are currently in place may still apply facility-wide. For example, one visitor serving as a guardian to a minor child or advocate for a patient with certain specific needs may be allowed. It must be the same visitor per patient under these circumstances (no swapping people as the one visitor). There are also exceptions for end-of-life circumstances.Due to the changing COVID-19 environment, visiting status is subject to change at any time. Watch the Norton County Hospital’s website and social media pages for the most updated information.