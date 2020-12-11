Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/7/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle, member, Keith Bramhall, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Commissioner Elect Fritz Blaske arrived to observe the meeting at 8:50 a.m.

Barbara Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the minutes of the 11/30 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. and Emergency Management Assistant Leslie Jeter (via phone) met with the Board. The SPARK report is due soon to the State. Mr. Schwindamann submitted the report for the approval of the Board along with a request to transfer $50,000 from the Grant to the County to account for additional administrative costs. The SPARK committee has approved this transfer.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the CRF County Expense Reporting Document and the transfer of $50,000 from Grant to County. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to allow the SPARK Committee to disburse any remaining funds at their discretion. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Mr. Craig reported that he spoke with Rob at Hall Brothers and he said the plant is shut down for the winter, therefore, the approaches on the Waterville bridge will not get done before Spring or until the weather warms up. The estimated time for the completion of the Pralle bridge is 6-8 weeks. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig has reported that a handful of his employees are now out of quarantine and back to work.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:23 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the hiring of Wayne Koch as a Laborer working out of the Frankfort shop at the recommendation of Public Works Administrator Mike Craig at the rate of $16.55/hr for 3 months probation beginning January 1, 2021 then to Public Works Laborer at $17.05/hr. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For 1 50’ x 20’ bridge steel pkg B#28.3-H.0 (Granite Rd-Murray Twp)

$45,268.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109141

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For 1 40’ x 20’ bridge steel pkg B#22.0-L.5 (Guittard Twp)

$43,154.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109142

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For Stock Bridge Material

$16,516.80-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109143

Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc., Lincoln, NE

For Tires for Plowtruck

$3,535.62-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109140

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

For Replace Truck Hood & Headlamps

$3,463.45-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109144

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar has been working with Jay Kennedy as a liaison for Frankfort Community Care Home regarding the Lease for the nutrition site in Frankfort. Mr. Brinegar presented a draft of a Lease to be reviewed. The Board discussed the presented draft, made a few observations and Mr. Brinegar will take back to re-draft with changes.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented a contract between the Board of County Commissioners and Steven Kraushaar and a contract between the Board of County Commissioners and Kelly Fuemmeler for contract attorney services for the 2021 year. Mr. Kraushaar’s contract is in the amount of $3,200 which is an increase of $200 from previous contract and Ms. Fuemmeler’s contract is for $2,950.00 which is an increase of $150 from previous contract.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the above contracts as presented. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She informed the Board that she has applied to the State to start Meals on Wheels deliveries to Beattie and Home City. This usually takes approximately 2-3 months for the approval.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane visited with the Board regarding the continued water leakage problems in the building. KCAMP recently sent out an adjuster who came to the conclusion that there was no wind or hail damage from the October storm. The Board directed Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane to proceed with getting bids for a new roof for her building.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Steven Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Court appointed attorney contract (November 2020)

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6342

Terracon

For Geotechnical services

$4,000.00-Risk Management Fund-P.O. #6350

County Counselor Jason Brinegar rejoined the meeting. He received in the mail today the third contract from Elizabeth Olson for contracted attorney fees for 2021 in the amount of $2,100.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the contract with Elizabeth Olson in the amount of $2,100 an increase of $100 from previous year for contract attorney services for 2021. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar also reported that the Frankfort Care Home is currently responsible for the property taxes on the nutrition site in Frankfort.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 10:28 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney-client privileged information with County Counselor Jason Brinegar. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go extend the executive session for an additional 5 minutes at 10:33 a.m. with the same persons for the same reason. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy – services for 2 lift stations $79.04

Dustin Tormondson – wages $184.70

Linda Weber – wages & supplies $476.28

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig came back to meet with the Board. Mr. Craig said he has been looking for a dump truck for the Frankfort shop. There is a 2007 Kenworth T800 coming up on auction on Purple Wave on 12/10 that he is interested in looking at. He asked the Board to give him a max amount to bid on this truck and he will go look at it prior to auction time.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to allow Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to bid up to $75,000 for the 2007 Kenworth on the 12/10 Purple Wave auction. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to open the courthouse back up to the public effective immediately, still requiring masks in the building and encouraging social distancing. Unanimous.

The Board informed Public Works Administrator Mike Craig that they authorize Janitor Tony Joyce to work overtime as needed to allow for sanitizing of the building after 5:00 p.m. since the building is reopening to the public today.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the 2021 Contract for Marysville Ambulance Service as presented in the amount of $269,148 which is an increase of $5,280 from previous year. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the 2020 tax abatements presented by County Clerk Sandra Wilson with a value of $169,726 in the amount of $24,188.49. Unanimous.

Commissioner Barbara Kickhaefer read a letter of support for the Irish Creek Windfarm which was received from Nemaha Marshall Electric.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:28 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.