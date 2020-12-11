35.3 F
Wichita
Friday, December 11, 2020
type here...
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/7/2020

By Derek Nester
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

Sports Headlines

College Sports

K-State Holds Off Milwaukee, 76-75

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State put five players in double figures and held off a late rally to pick up a 76-75...
Read more
College Sports

No. 5 Kansas Cruises to 95-50 Victory over Omaha

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas got out to a hot start and never looked back taking...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas vs. Tarleton State Game Sunday Canceled

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — As a result of a positive COVID-19 case within the Tarleton State program, both schools mutually agreed it was...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Hosts Omaha Tonight At Allen Fieldhouse; Live on 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5/5 Kansas continues its five-game homestand when it hosts Omaha (2-4), Friday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m., CT. The contest will...
Read more
College Sports

Salvador Perez named AL Comeback Player of the Year

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 10, 2020) -- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named the American League’s Comeback Player of...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle, member, Keith Bramhall, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Commissioner Elect Fritz Blaske arrived to observe the meeting at 8:50 a.m.

Barbara Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the minutes of the 11/30 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. and Emergency Management Assistant Leslie Jeter (via phone) met with the Board. The SPARK report is due soon to the State. Mr. Schwindamann submitted the report for the approval of the Board along with a request to transfer $50,000 from the Grant to the County to account for additional administrative costs. The SPARK committee has approved this transfer.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the CRF County Expense Reporting Document and the transfer of $50,000 from Grant to County. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to allow the SPARK Committee to disburse any remaining funds at their discretion. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Mr. Craig reported that he spoke with Rob at Hall Brothers and he said the plant is shut down for the winter, therefore, the approaches on the Waterville bridge will not get done before Spring or until the weather warms up. The estimated time for the completion of the Pralle bridge is 6-8 weeks. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig has reported that a handful of his employees are now out of quarantine and back to work.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:23 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the hiring of Wayne Koch as a Laborer working out of the Frankfort shop at the recommendation of Public Works Administrator Mike Craig at the rate of $16.55/hr for 3 months probation beginning January 1, 2021 then to Public Works Laborer at $17.05/hr. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE
For 1 50’ x 20’ bridge steel pkg B#28.3-H.0 (Granite Rd-Murray Twp)
$45,268.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109141

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE
For 1 40’ x 20’ bridge steel pkg B#22.0-L.5 (Guittard Twp)
$43,154.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109142

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE
For Stock Bridge Material
$16,516.80-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109143

Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc., Lincoln, NE
For Tires for Plowtruck
$3,535.62-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109140

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS
For Replace Truck Hood & Headlamps
$3,463.45-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109144

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar has been working with Jay Kennedy as a liaison for Frankfort Community Care Home regarding the Lease for the nutrition site in Frankfort. Mr. Brinegar presented a draft of a Lease to be reviewed. The Board discussed the presented draft, made a few observations and Mr. Brinegar will take back to re-draft with changes.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented a contract between the Board of County Commissioners and Steven Kraushaar and a contract between the Board of County Commissioners and Kelly Fuemmeler for contract attorney services for the 2021 year. Mr. Kraushaar’s contract is in the amount of $3,200 which is an increase of $200 from previous contract and Ms. Fuemmeler’s contract is for $2,950.00 which is an increase of $150 from previous contract.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the above contracts as presented. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She informed the Board that she has applied to the State to start Meals on Wheels deliveries to Beattie and Home City. This usually takes approximately 2-3 months for the approval.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane visited with the Board regarding the continued water leakage problems in the building. KCAMP recently sent out an adjuster who came to the conclusion that there was no wind or hail damage from the October storm. The Board directed Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane to proceed with getting bids for a new roof for her building.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Steven Kraushaar, Marysville, KS
For Court appointed attorney contract (November 2020)
$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6342

Terracon
For Geotechnical services
$4,000.00-Risk Management Fund-P.O. #6350

County Counselor Jason Brinegar rejoined the meeting. He received in the mail today the third contract from Elizabeth Olson for contracted attorney fees for 2021 in the amount of $2,100.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the contract with Elizabeth Olson in the amount of $2,100 an increase of $100 from previous year for contract attorney services for 2021. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar also reported that the Frankfort Care Home is currently responsible for the property taxes on the nutrition site in Frankfort.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 10:28 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney-client privileged information with County Counselor Jason Brinegar. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go extend the executive session for an additional 5 minutes at 10:33 a.m. with the same persons for the same reason. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy – services for 2 lift stations $79.04
Dustin Tormondson – wages $184.70
Linda Weber – wages & supplies $476.28

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig came back to meet with the Board. Mr. Craig said he has been looking for a dump truck for the Frankfort shop. There is a 2007 Kenworth T800 coming up on auction on Purple Wave on 12/10 that he is interested in looking at. He asked the Board to give him a max amount to bid on this truck and he will go look at it prior to auction time.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to allow Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to bid up to $75,000 for the 2007 Kenworth on the 12/10 Purple Wave auction. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to open the courthouse back up to the public effective immediately, still requiring masks in the building and encouraging social distancing. Unanimous.

The Board informed Public Works Administrator Mike Craig that they authorize Janitor Tony Joyce to work overtime as needed to allow for sanitizing of the building after 5:00 p.m. since the building is reopening to the public today.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the 2021 Contract for Marysville Ambulance Service as presented in the amount of $269,148 which is an increase of $5,280 from previous year. Unanimous.
Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the 2020 tax abatements presented by County Clerk Sandra Wilson with a value of $169,726 in the amount of $24,188.49. Unanimous.

Commissioner Barbara Kickhaefer read a letter of support for the Irish Creek Windfarm which was received from Nemaha Marshall Electric.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:28 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Previous articleK-State Holds Off Milwaukee, 76-75
Next articleDCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Anglers will soon pay less for daily fishing licenses in Kansas, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. On Nov. 19, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

Derek Nester - 0
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice Releases Recommendations

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that her Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released to the public their initial report on...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Former KHP Majors File Lawsuit, Claim Dismissals Echo Warning Not To Be ‘Subversive’

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A pair of former Kansas Highway Patrol majors filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging their dismissal as...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/7/2020

Derek Nester - 0
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle, member, Keith Bramhall, member and Sandra Wilson, County...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Holds Off Milwaukee, 76-75

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State put five players in double figures and held off a late rally to pick up a 76-75...
Read more