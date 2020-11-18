Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Wichita man

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from his home in Wichita.

The whereabouts of 88-year-old Robert Hood are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Hood was last seen leaving his home in the 3600 block of East Oneida in Wichita, Kan., at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday. He was driving a grey 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with the handicap tag, 27517.

Hood is described as 5’11” tall, 200 lbs., with grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather coat, and a long-sleeved green and white shirt. Additionally, Hood has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you know the whereabouts of Hood, or if you see him or see his vehicle, please call 911 immediately.