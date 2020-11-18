Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Has An Urgent Message In Regards To Our Emergency Services

While we continue to remain dedicated to providing optimal patient care, we are asking for the community’s assistance in helping us maintain this standard. Currently with the excessive increase in COVID-19 cases in our community, the MCHHS Emergency Room has been overwhelmed with additional phone calls that are non-urgent / not life-threatening. In order for our staff to focus on our ED patients, we are requesting our community to adhere to the following guidelines.

Effective Immediately:

If you have a non-urgent medical need/question, please contact your primary care providers office.

If you have a non-urgent COVID-19 question or have a question in regards to COVID-19 testing, please contact your primary care providers office.

MCHHS cannot provide COVID-19 testing without a local physicians order.

If you have an emergency and have COVID-19 symptoms, please call 785-738-9348 before your arrival to the ER.

If you have been identified as a known contact of a confirmed positive COVID-19 patient, it is important to follow the guidance provided by the Mitchell County Health Department and self-isolate. Thank you for your cooperation in following these steps during these difficult times.