78.1 F
Wichita
Monday, September 21, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Would Your Child’s Safety Seat Pass Inspection?

National Child Passenger Safety Week is September 20-26

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Chargers, 23-20, in Overtime Thriller

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20, in a thriller on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium...
Read more
Professional Sports

Johnny Russell scores twice in Sporting KC’s 3-2 loss to FC Dallas

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2, 20 points) dropped a 3-2 decision against FC Dallas (5-2-4, 19 points) on Saturday afternoon at Children's Mercy...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/18/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Beloit 36, Concordia 7 Chapman 46, Abilene 0 Rock Creek 36, Marysville 12 Wamego 34, Clay Center 21 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 64, Rock Hills...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Multiple Adjustments Approved for KSHSAA Fall Postseason

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan - Following a regular scheduled KSHSAA Executive Board and Board of Directors meeting, Sept. 15 and 16, multiple adjustments have been...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Athletics Announces Postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — As Kansas Athletics continues to evaluate the financial obstacles that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the monitoring...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

WICHITA, Kan. – Sept. 21, 2020 – Every day in America, too many children ride in car seats that have been installed incorrectly, or are riding in the wrong car seats for their ages and sizes. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child restraint systems are often used incorrectly. An estimated 46% of car seats and booster seats (59% of car seats and 20% of booster seats) are misused in a way that could reduce their effectiveness. Even worse, some children ride while completely unbuckled.

During National Child Passenger Safety Week, September 20-26, AAA Kansas urges parents to review Kansas’ car seat law, be sure children are in the proper child seat or booster for their age and size, avoid common mistakes, and seek expert assistance with car seat installation.

“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children,” said Shawn Steward, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Kansas. “Using car seats that are age- and size-appropriate is the best way to keep your children safe. Car seats, booster seats, and seat belts can make all the difference.”

Child Passenger Safety Statistics

  • Every 32 seconds in 2018, one child under the age of 13 riding in a passenger vehicle was involved in a crash.
  • From 2014 to 2018, there were 3,315 children under 13 killed while riding in passenger vehicles.
  • On average, nearly two children under 13 were killed every day in 2018 while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups, and vans.
  • In 2018, approximately one-third (33%) of children under 13 killed in passenger vehicles were not restrained in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts.
    Source: National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA)

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) policy statement on “Child Passenger Safety” advises parents to keep their children’s car seats in the rear-facing position for as long as possible. Previously, the AAP recommended rear-facing car seats up until the age of two.

“Parents and caregivers should know the child passenger laws in the state they live in and, if traveling, any states that they may travel through,” said AAA Kansas’ Steward.

Kansas’ Child Passenger Safety Act (KSA 8-1343) states that every driver who transports a child under the age of 14 shall provide for the protection of the child by properly using:

  • If under age 4, an appropriate child safety seat.
    • Infant-only seats should be used for children under the age of 12 months. These types of seats can only be placed in the back seat of the car.
    • Rear-facing seats are to be used if your child is under the age of 4. You can use the rear-facing seat for as long as your child is within the weight and height limit mentioned by the seat manufacturer.
  • If under age 8, and appropriate child safety seat or booster seat unless the child weighs more than 80 lbs. or is more than 4’9” tall.
  • If under age 14 and not in a booster seat, a safety belt.

This law applies to all vehicles designed for carrying 10 passengers or fewer, as defined by KSA 8-1343a. The fine for violating this law is $60 plus court costs.

Seven Common Car Seat Mistakes

  1. Not using a safety seat. Whether an infant, toddler or booster seat-age child, parents should always use the appropriate child restraint system every time their children are in a vehicle.
  2. Not reading safety seat instructions. Three out of four child safety seats are installed incorrectly according to NHTSA. With thousands of combinations of child safety seats and vehicle belt systems, it’s important for parents to read both the vehicle owner’s manual and the child safety seat instructions before installing a seat.
  3. Using restraints for older children too soon. Parents frequently advance their children into the stage of safety restraints too soon. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) car seat recommendations advises parents to keep their children’s car seats in the rear-facing position for as long as possible. Infants should remain rear-facing until they reach the upper weight limit of their rear-facing car seat. All children under age 13 should be placed in the back seat.
  4. Installing safety seats too loosely. When a child safety seat is properly installed, it should not move more than one inch in any direction. Parents should use either the vehicle’s seat belt or LATCH system to secure the safety seat—but not both, unless approved by the vehicle and car seat manufacturers. If using a seat belt, make sure it is locked to hold the seat snugly in place.
  5. Adjusting seat harnesses incorrectly. Safety seat harnesses should always be snug and lie flat without twists. Harnesses should be at or below the child’s shoulders when rear-facing and at or above the shoulders when forward-facing in order to hold the child’s body upright and against the seat. The chest clip should be positioned at armpit level.
  6. Gadgetry: If it didn’t come with the seat (or wasn’t purchased from the manufacturer to use with the seat), it wasn’t crash-tested with the seat. It therefore cannot be guaranteed to be safe and should not be used. This includes strap covers, mirrors and toys.
  7. Not replacing seats after a crash or using one without knowing its history: Check your manual to see if the seat should be replaced even after a minor fender-bender and even if no child was in the seat at the time. Also, never buy a used car seat, and never accept a free used one unless you’re sure that it’s never been in a crash. Even if it looks OK, there may be damages that aren’t visible. It is safer to buy a cheap, new seat than a high-end used seat. All seats pass the same pass/fail crash tests.

Remember to register your car seat or booster seat with the seat manufacturer so you can be notified in the event of a recall. Parents and caregivers can view more information on car seat safety and locate a certified technician at nhtsa.gov/carseat. The Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office provides additional information on child car seat safety at ktsro.org/child-passenger-safety.

Previous articleFarm Bureau Insight: Taking Pride in Agriculture
Next articleNebraska DHHS Medicaid Expansion Expanding Phone Hours

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Would Your Child’s Safety Seat Pass Inspection?

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kan. – Sept. 21, 2020 – Every day in America, too many children ride in car seats that have been installed incorrectly, or...
Read more
Agriculture News

Farm Bureau Insight: Taking Pride in Agriculture

Derek Nester - 0
By Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher We are clearly in the middle of fall and that means harvest. Harvest is one of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Orders Flags at Half-staff in Honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Derek Nester - 0
In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Concludes Pittsburg Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department shared new information about the investigation into the death of...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

Steve Lewis Joins SCMH as CFO

Derek Nester - 0
SMITH CENTER, Kan. – Steve Lewis started at Smith County Memorial Hospital on Monday, Sept. 14, as the organization’s new chief financial...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
KDNS Local News

6th Annual Wakonda Indian Festival Returns October 6th

Derek Nester - 0
The Wakonda Indian Festival at Glen Elder State Park is returning for its 6th year on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Sponsored by the Waconda...
Read more