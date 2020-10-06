U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct 5-year inspection at Tuttle Creek Lake

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District announced an upcoming periodic inspection at Tuttle Creek Lake, to include dewatering of the stilling basin below the dam. Preparations for the inspection begin October 9, 2020 with the closure of lake releases and subsequent lowering of River Pond for approximately three weeks. Until then, releases are scheduled to continue with a target lake elevation of 1078 feet above mean sea level.

Public closure of the stilling basin (locally known as the “tubes”) and the east side of Outlet Park remain in effect due to ongoing construction activities supporting rehabilitation of the stilling basin. The inspection will not impact construction, which will continue throughout this three-week period.

Access to the River Pond area of Tuttle Creek State Park remains available across the top of the dam off Hwy. 13. The western side of Outlet Park, located off Tuttle Creek Boulevard, remains open to view dewater activities from a distance.

Periodic inspection of the dam is the most rigorous part of a continuous inspection and assessment process and occurs every five years. Periodic inspections are conducted by a multidisciplinary team led by a professional engineer. The goal of this inspection is to ensure ongoing structural stability, safety, and operational adequacy of the dam and related structures under all conditions in compliance with Federal Guidelines for Dam Safety.

