Governor Laura Kelly Orders Flags at Half-staff in Honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/18/2020

North Central Kansas League Beloit 36, Concordia 7 Chapman 46, Abilene 0 Rock Creek 36, Marysville 12 Wamego 34, Clay Center 21 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 64, Rock Hills...
Multiple Adjustments Approved for KSHSAA Fall Postseason

TOPEKA, Kan - Following a regular scheduled KSHSAA Executive Board and Board of Directors meeting, Sept. 15 and 16, multiple adjustments have been...
Kansas Athletics Announces Postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

LAWRENCE, Kan. — As Kansas Athletics continues to evaluate the financial obstacles that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the monitoring...
Kansas City Chiefs Release Statement On COVID-19 Positive Fan

As the City of Kansas City Health Department has reported, a guest who attended Thursday night's game at Arrowhead Stadium has presented...
NCAA DI Council approves Nov. 25 start date for men's and women's basketball

The Division I Council approved moving the first contest date in Division I men’s and women’s basketball to Nov. 25 for the...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state of Kansas on Friday, September 18, 2020 until the day of interment, in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life serving our country with passion and integrity,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “She was an agent for change, an advocate for the voiceless, and her legacy will live on in decisions that made America more equitable for all of us.”

To receive email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, please visit https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/kansas-flag-honors.

KBI Concludes Pittsburg Death Investigation

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department shared new information about the investigation into the death of...
State Finance Council approves $290 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds for Child Supervision, Public Health, Other Essential Services

TOPEKA – The State Finance Council (SFC) today unanimously approved a total of $290 million for the public health, essential needs and services, and...
Death Investigation Underway In Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg. On...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces $500,000 Grant to Protect Historic Kansas Properties

TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new program that will assist Kansans who own historic properties in communities with populations under 30,000. The National...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas' Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
