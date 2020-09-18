Governor Laura Kelly Orders Flags at Half-staff in Honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state of Kansas on Friday, September 18, 2020 until the day of interment, in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life serving our country with passion and integrity,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “She was an agent for change, an advocate for the voiceless, and her legacy will live on in decisions that made America more equitable for all of us.”

To receive email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, please visit https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/kansas-flag-honors.