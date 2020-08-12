73.4 F
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Highway Patrol Stresses Safety For Labor Day Holiday

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Derek Nester
Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Derek Nester
K-State Football can be heard on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Classic Hits 106.7 FM...
Read more
College Sports

2020 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule Announced

Derek Nester
In moving forward with planning for the upcoming fall sports season the Conference is also releasing its revised 2020 conference football schedule. The "9+1"...
Read more
Professional Sports

Pitchers Carlos Hernández, Asa Lacy Added To Royals Alternate Site Camp

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández and left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy have...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Outfielder Franchy Cordero Has Successful Surgery

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 11, 2020) – Kansas City Royals outfielder Franchy Cordero had surgery to repair a broken right hamate bone this morning....
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Kansas Highway Patrol will join local and state law enforcement agencies during August 20, 2020, to Labor Day, September 7, to help keep Kansas roads safe and decrease the number of impaired motorists on the state’s roadways.

The Patrol will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign. For this enforcement, Kansas Department of Transportation has provided funding for our troopers to work overtime so we can have more law enforcement officers patrolling the roadways to help reduce the number and severity of crashes.

“As the summer travel season comes to a close, the Kansas Highway Patrol will be out working to ensure our travelers make it to their destinations safely. As you celebrate the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we urge everyone to play it safe and to have a sober driver drive if you’ve been drinking,” said Captain Andy Dean. “If you are traveling and suspect another motorist may be impaired, please dial 911.”

If you’re traveling for the Labor Day holiday, the Patrol offers the following tips:

  • Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers. Every trip, every time.
  • Check your vehicle’s condition, including tires, fluid levels and mechanical equipment.
  • Check road conditions at http://www.kandrive.org to look for construction or delays on your route.
  • Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.
  • Buckle up and make sure your children are in the appropriately fitted child safety seats.
  • Have an emergency kit in your vehicle with essentials such as water, flashlights, chargers, blankets and non-perishable food.
  • Always have a sober driver before you drink alcohol away from home or take a sober ride to and from the location if you will be consuming alcohol. Remember, this is your decision.
  • Before you take a new prescription medication, check your medications for driving warnings.
  • Before you choose to drive after drinking, know that Kansas ignition interlock laws require that any driver convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) must install an ignition interlock device, including an electronic log device, on every vehicle you own or which is registered to you.
  • Before you choose to drink and drive, think about your family, your friends, your coworkers, neighbors.

    The Patrol wishes safe travels to all of those traveling the state’s roadways. If you need assistance on a Kansas highway, call KHP for assistance at *47 (*HP), or for those traveling on the Kansas Turnpike, call *582 (*KTA).

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Person Of Interest in Homicide Case Now in Custody in Montana

Derek Nester
GLENDIVE, Mont. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff's Office have located the person...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Technology Development Institute Receives CARES Funding To Create Innovation Stimulus Program

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration has awarded the Technology Development Institute, or TDI, at Kansas State University grant funding through...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Highway Patrol Stresses Safety For Labor Day Holiday

Derek Nester
The Kansas Highway Patrol will join local and state law enforcement agencies during August 20, 2020, to Labor Day, September 7, to help keep...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List – Florida Removed; Mass Gatherings Greater Than 500 Added

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list, removing the state of Florida and adding attendance...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Schwan's Company To Build 400,000-Square-Foot Expansion at Production Facility in Salina

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Schwan's Company, a leading food producer in the United States, will build a new 400,000-square-foot expansion...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There's a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas' U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas' biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor's Order To Delay

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas' elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Read more

