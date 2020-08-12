Kansas Highway Patrol Stresses Safety For Labor Day Holiday

The Kansas Highway Patrol will join local and state law enforcement agencies during August 20, 2020, to Labor Day, September 7, to help keep Kansas roads safe and decrease the number of impaired motorists on the state’s roadways.

The Patrol will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign. For this enforcement, Kansas Department of Transportation has provided funding for our troopers to work overtime so we can have more law enforcement officers patrolling the roadways to help reduce the number and severity of crashes.

“As the summer travel season comes to a close, the Kansas Highway Patrol will be out working to ensure our travelers make it to their destinations safely. As you celebrate the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we urge everyone to play it safe and to have a sober driver drive if you’ve been drinking,” said Captain Andy Dean. “If you are traveling and suspect another motorist may be impaired, please dial 911.”

If you’re traveling for the Labor Day holiday, the Patrol offers the following tips: