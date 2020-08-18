62.7 F
Wichita
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
type here...
KDNS Local News

KD Country 94 Takes 5 Awards At Annual Kansas Association of Broadcasters Awards

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

K-State Approved for Reduced Capacity During 2020 Football Season

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State received approval on Monday from the Riley County Commission to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25 percent capacity...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas to Host Coastal Carolina in Season-Opener Sept. 12

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Sept. 12, Kansas Athletics...
Read more
College Sports

MIAA Takes Emergency Actions In Regard To 2020-21 Athletic Seasons

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 14, 2020) - The MIAA CEO Council has announced emergency action for the Association and its member institutions in regard...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
K-State Football can be heard on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Classic Hits 106.7 FM...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has announced the 2020 KAB Award Winners for Excellence in Radio Broadcasting for the past year.

KD Country 94 in Glen Elder/Beloit, KS won FIVE awards in the small market radio station genre.

KD Country 94 took home 1st Place in TWO different categories:

Sports Play-By-Play:
1st Place: Sub-State Boys Basketball: TMP vs Beloit by Wade Gerstner

Editorial/Commentary:
1st Place: Mental Health & Tyson Fury by Wade Gerstner

KD Country 94 also received THREE 2nd Place Awards:

Complete Sportscast:
2nd Place: KD Country 94 Sports by Dusty Deines

Special Program:
2nd Place: The Football Express by Dusty Deines, Todd Clover, & Wade Gerstner

Public Affairs Program:
2nd Place: Community Matters: Understanding COVID-19 with Dr. Conant by Wade Gerstner

General Manager Wade Gerstner commented, “Considering we only have two full time staff members, being recognized with five awards is quite an accomplishment. We are very proud of our staff’s dedication to provide high quality content to our listeners, whether it be local news, local sports, local weather coverage, local radio commercials, or our local website. We would like to thank our listeners and advertisers who make all of this possible. We will continue to strive to provide the best coverage our area deserves.”

Since 2009, KD Country 94 has received 85 KAB awards overall and 35 first place awards, while being recognized as the Small Market Radio Station of the Year in 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2015.

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters will hold their annual convention in October, where station personnel receive their awards.

Previous articleGovernor Kelly Announces Executive Orders Temporarily Prohibiting Evictions and Foreclosures, Extending Motor Carrier Relief

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces Executive Orders Temporarily Prohibiting Evictions and Foreclosures, Extending Motor Carrier Relief

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-61 and #20-62 as part of her administration’s commitment to protecting Kansans’ health and safety...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Death Investigation in Doniphan County

Derek Nester - 0
DONIPHAN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Person Of Interest in Homicide Case Now in Custody in Montana

Derek Nester - 0
GLENDIVE, Mont. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office have located the person...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

KD Country 94 Takes 5 Awards At Annual Kansas Association of Broadcasters Awards

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has announced the 2020 KAB Award Winners for Excellence in Radio Broadcasting for the past year. KD Country 94 in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces Executive Orders Temporarily Prohibiting Evictions and Foreclosures, Extending Motor Carrier Relief

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-61 and #20-62 as part of her administration’s commitment to protecting Kansans’ health and safety...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Approved for Reduced Capacity During 2020 Football Season

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State received approval on Monday from the Riley County Commission to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25 percent capacity...
Read more