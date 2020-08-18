KD Country 94 Takes 5 Awards At Annual Kansas Association of Broadcasters Awards

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has announced the 2020 KAB Award Winners for Excellence in Radio Broadcasting for the past year.

KD Country 94 in Glen Elder/Beloit, KS won FIVE awards in the small market radio station genre.

KD Country 94 took home 1st Place in TWO different categories:

Sports Play-By-Play:

1st Place: Sub-State Boys Basketball: TMP vs Beloit by Wade Gerstner

Editorial/Commentary:

1st Place: Mental Health & Tyson Fury by Wade Gerstner

KD Country 94 also received THREE 2nd Place Awards:

Complete Sportscast:

2nd Place: KD Country 94 Sports by Dusty Deines

Special Program:

2nd Place: The Football Express by Dusty Deines, Todd Clover, & Wade Gerstner

Public Affairs Program:

2nd Place: Community Matters: Understanding COVID-19 with Dr. Conant by Wade Gerstner

General Manager Wade Gerstner commented, “Considering we only have two full time staff members, being recognized with five awards is quite an accomplishment. We are very proud of our staff’s dedication to provide high quality content to our listeners, whether it be local news, local sports, local weather coverage, local radio commercials, or our local website. We would like to thank our listeners and advertisers who make all of this possible. We will continue to strive to provide the best coverage our area deserves.”

Since 2009, KD Country 94 has received 85 KAB awards overall and 35 first place awards, while being recognized as the Small Market Radio Station of the Year in 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2015.

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters will hold their annual convention in October, where station personnel receive their awards.