KNDY Local News

Two Additional COVID-19 Outbreaks Identified in Riley County

By Derek Nester

Royals-Reds Game Rescheduled As Part of a Doubleheader Tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 18, 2020) – Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds’ organization,...
K-State Approved for Reduced Capacity During 2020 Football Season

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State received approval on Monday from the Riley County Commission to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25 percent capacity...
Kansas to Host Coastal Carolina in Season-Opener Sept. 12

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Sept. 12, Kansas Athletics...
MIAA Takes Emergency Actions In Regard To 2020-21 Athletic Seasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 14, 2020) - The MIAA CEO Council has announced emergency action for the Association and its member institutions in regard...
Kansas Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

(RILEY COUNTY, KANSAS – August 18, 2020) The Riley County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment have identified two additional outbreaks in Riley County. An outbreak is declared if five or more cases are associated with a specific place and time. There are currently two active outbreaks in Riley County, and seven outbreaks which have been closed.

The first outbreak is associated with the Phi Delta Theta fraternity in Manhattan. A total of 13 fraternity members have tested positive. The Riley County Health Department has been in contact with the fraternity and has shared information with K-State and Greek Life.

Fraternity members and managers have been instructed to follow procedures for outbreaks in group living quarters. These procedures include deep cleaning and disinfection as well as quarantine for anyone who had been in close contact with positive patients. Close contact is defined as more than 10 minutes of time spent less than 6 feet apart.

Guidance for people living in group quarters is available on the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19211/Group-Housing-Guidance. More advice and information for people in shared or congregate housing is available from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/shared-congregate-house/guidance-shared-congregate-housing.html.

The second outbreak is associated with the Blue Valley USD 384 District Office in Randolph. A total of seven people including staff members and school board members have tested positive. Six of those patients are Riley County residents.

Several USD 384 buildings and common areas have been closed so those areas can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Staff members who work in school buildings which remain open have been asked to stay in their rooms and continue to follow health safety practices.

Governor Kelly Announces Executive Orders Temporarily Prohibiting Evictions and Foreclosures, Extending Motor Carrier Relief

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-61 and #20-62 as part of her administration’s commitment to protecting Kansans’ health and safety...
Death Investigation in Doniphan County

DONIPHAN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Person Of Interest in Homicide Case Now in Custody in Montana

GLENDIVE, Mont. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office have located the person...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
