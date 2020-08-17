76 F
Governor Kelly Announces Executive Orders Temporarily Prohibiting Evictions and Foreclosures, Extending Motor Carrier Relief

By Derek Nester

K-State Approved for Reduced Capacity During 2020 Football Season

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State received approval on Monday from the Riley County Commission to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25 percent capacity...
Kansas to Host Coastal Carolina in Season-Opener Sept. 12

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Sept. 12, Kansas Athletics...
MIAA Takes Emergency Actions In Regard To 2020-21 Athletic Seasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 14, 2020) - The MIAA CEO Council has announced emergency action for the Association and its member institutions in regard...
Kansas Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in...
K-State Announces New College Football Schedule For 2020 Season

K-State Football can be heard on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Classic Hits 106.7 FM...
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-61 and #20-62 as part of her administration’s commitment to protecting Kansans’ health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Order #20-61 temporarily prohibits initiating any mortgage foreclosure or judicial proceedings, and any commercial or residential eviction efforts or judicial proceedings due to financial hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic until September 15, 2020.

“COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities and is creating challenges for businesses and employees alike,” Governor Kelly said. “Kansas families who miss mortgage or rent payments due to lost wages will need our support until the Senate extends unemployment assistance. I will continue to do everything I can to make sure the people in our state can stay in their homes and protect their businesses.”

Executive Order #20-62 extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations until rescinded, until September 14, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earlier. It is an extension of measures put in place by Executive Order #20-57.

“This order will allow our motor carriers to continue delivering much-needed supplies to Kansans who need them, and ease the burden on those who have a critical role in our state’s response to COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said.

The order lifts certain weight restrictions and permitting requirements to allow needed medical supplies, food shipments and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible. These exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response effort. 

Death Investigation in Doniphan County

DONIPHAN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Doniphan County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County's top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don't feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Person Of Interest in Homicide Case Now in Custody in Montana

GLENDIVE, Mont. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff's Office have located the person...
What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There's a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Kansas' U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas' biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Feds Say Filth, Hazards At Kansas Group Homes Put Foster Care Children At Risk

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Kansas let foster care children live in group homes with broken windows, mold, exposed electrical wiring, trashed porches...
