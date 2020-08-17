Governor Kelly Announces Executive Orders Temporarily Prohibiting Evictions and Foreclosures, Extending Motor Carrier Relief

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-61 and #20-62 as part of her administration’s commitment to protecting Kansans’ health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Order #20-61 temporarily prohibits initiating any mortgage foreclosure or judicial proceedings, and any commercial or residential eviction efforts or judicial proceedings due to financial hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic until September 15, 2020.

“COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities and is creating challenges for businesses and employees alike,” Governor Kelly said. “Kansas families who miss mortgage or rent payments due to lost wages will need our support until the Senate extends unemployment assistance. I will continue to do everything I can to make sure the people in our state can stay in their homes and protect their businesses.”

Executive Order #20-62 extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations until rescinded, until September 14, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earlier. It is an extension of measures put in place by Executive Order #20-57.

“This order will allow our motor carriers to continue delivering much-needed supplies to Kansans who need them, and ease the burden on those who have a critical role in our state’s response to COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said.

The order lifts certain weight restrictions and permitting requirements to allow needed medical supplies, food shipments and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible. These exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response effort.