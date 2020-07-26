Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/20/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle, member, Keith Bramhall, member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger with the Marysville Advocate arrived at the meeting at 8:38 a.m.

Chairman Barbara Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

SPARK committee members Jami Ellenbecker, Sammi Jackson and Bill Schwindamann, Jr. met with the Board to discuss hiring an administrator for the SPARK funds to assist with documentation. North Central Regional Planning Commission is willing to assist the County, their fee is 5% which would total $96,224.85. This would not include any audit fees. Scot Loyd with Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd would be willing to assist the County in administering the SPARK funds for a maximum amount of $35,000. This would not include any audit fees.

Tom Holle moved to engage Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd to assist with administering the SPARK money for a maximum amount of $35,000. Motion was withdrawn.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Bruna Brothers LLC, Marysville, KS

For Labor to PTO shaft, repl o-rings & fund

$1,732.24-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109100

Pomp’s Tire Service Inc, Green Bay, WI

For Tires & wheels

$1,460.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109101

Dane’s Automotive, Waterville, KS

For Dynatrac RA200 11R24.5 16 ply trlr tires

$1,394.84-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109103

M & R Auto Parts, Inc, Frankfort, KS

For 4 brake kits, slack adjusters, drums, bearings & seals

$1,643.10-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109102

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Board with Resolution No. 20-20-07-20-1 to adopt revisions to and amending the provisions of the Marshall County Solid Waste Management Plan previously adopted on the 15th day of April, 2019.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the above referenced Resolution No 20-20-07-20-1. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the surplus items recently sold at auction for a total amount of $32,783.00.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented to the Board the Escort Program. He will order 40 cases in the amount of $7,142.40 which will treat approximately 5,120 acres of Sericea Lespedeza. There will be a limit of 80 oz (10 – 8 oz. bottles) per landowner which will treat 160 acres. This program will run from the 1st of September, 2020 through the first frost.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to provide Escort at no cost to the landowner following the criteria set out by the Noxious Weed department. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the bridge crew has moved on to the Bison Rd bridge. The Waterville bridge repair is progressing.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. There was some discussion regarding a public information meeting regarding the proposed Irish Creek Windfarm and the Board asked Mr. Brinegar to get some clarification from James Neeld regarding the Agenda for that night. Public Works Dept. will help set up for the meeting and masks will be mandatory and provided.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to present the quarterly investment report. There were no questions.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:50 a.m. to engage in attorney-client privileged discussion with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to contract with Kenny Blair with Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers, P.A. for engineering services for the proposed Irish Creek Windfarm project. Unanimous.

The Board made a call to North Central Regional Planning Commissioner and spoke with Keegan regarding the administration of SPARK. Keegan again reported that it would be a 5% fee which is $96,224.85 for their assistance. This would not include the Plan and would not include any external audit fees.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to recess the meeting at 10:26 a.m. to reconvene in the basement for the Department Head meeting. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to reconvene the regularly scheduled meeting at 10:32 a.m. for the Department Head meeting. Unanimous.

Those present for the department head meeting are Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane, County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker, Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr., County Appraiser Francine Crome, Register of Deeds Martha Roesch, Clerk of the District Court Nancy Koch, County Attorney Meghan Voracek, Public Works Office Coordinating Supervisor Sondra Klover and County Clerk Sandra Wilson.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane gave an update on transportation and meal totals from January through June. Ashley was elected Secretary of the KDOT CTD 4 Meetings. The 2021 KDOT budget was approved and she will soon begin working on the 2022 budget.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker reported that the drop box has been installed and seems to be working well. It is important that whoever checks the box, please distribute items accordingly.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. said they are staying busy with COVID-19. They are anticipating dealing with this for the next 1 ½ years. Leslie Jeter with Emergency Management has taken on a leading role in administering the SPARK distribution and has been working with entities on filling out the proper forms.

County Attorney Meghan Voracek stated they recently replaced their Apple computers with HP and these are much more compatible with the court programs. They are continuing to move towards paperless processes.

County Appraiser Francine Crome stated they are finishing up with their 6th review of the County. Ag questionnaires have been mailed out and are starting to be received back.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch stated they are receiving 18-20 documents per day for filing. They have been allowing the local abstract companies access to all records for research.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch asked the commissioners their thoughts on the NE Kansas Officials meeting that Marshall County was supposed to host in September. The meeting will be postponed until next year and Marshall County is willing to host next year. There will be correspondence sent out to the 17 counties informing them of this change.

Clerk of the District Court Nancy Koch stated they have started in person hearings. She appreciates all the help the County has given them in regards to COVID-19 regulations through the District Court. They are beginning training on the new Odyssey court program.

Public Works Office Coordinating Supervisor Sondra Klover said they are trying to stay ahead with ordering supplies. The County is thinking of ordering an electrostatic system for the building for sanitizing.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson stated her office is busy preparing for the upcoming election along with keeping up with the daily duties. There will be a lot of extra precautions needed for election day and the safety of the workers and the voters.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Jay Hall an attorney for KAC joined the meeting. Mr. Hall is here to give a presentation and answer any questions regarding Kansas Open Records Act. KORA allows 3 days to respond to any request, this does not mean the documents need to be produced in 3 days. All open records must be available for review and a copy must be made if requested. The County is allowed to charge fees for these services and Mr. Hall stressed the importance of consistency throughout the County regarding these fees. Mr. Hall has been asked many times “what is a record”. A record is anything produced within the county and this is subject to open records requests. There are certain records that are exempt from KORA, there are also records that could be made available for KORA but would have to have certain information redacted for privacy. Mr. Hall recommended that all replies be done electronically & copies made for compliance & consistency purposes.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to recess the meeting at 11:49 a.m. to reconvene back in the Board room. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reconvene the meeting at 11:55 a.m.

Ellen Barber with MCP4G met with the Board to discuss the CDBG-CV grant requests and qualifications. The Board discussed the applicants and the possible distributions. Ellen is waiting for final documentation to be turned in and will bring the final recommendations to the Board in the near future.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker said that Scot Loyd of Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd, LLC was assisting several small counties with the administration duties of the SPARK money. It was confirmed that their fee for services is a maximum of $35,000.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Quadient, Carol Stream, IL

For Postage

$3,499.77-General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6261

Anda, Inc., Atlanta, GA

For Vaccine

$6,407.68-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6167

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board to discuss the current charges for the KORA policy. It was the recommendation to adjust the fee schedule as follows:

Copies – from $.25 per page to $1.00 for the first page & $.25 for each additional page.

Electronic copies – from $.10 to $1.00 (scanned to email or an external memory device)

Fax – from $.07 per page to $.10 per page.

The remaining fees per hour and mailing will remain the same.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjust the fee schedule as discussed above. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to NOT approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Steven & Debra Evans at the recommendation of County Appraiser Francine Crome due to the fact that the improvements will likely not increase the value by $5,000. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application for Rodney Hasenkamp for a new agriculture building located in the City of Axtell. Unanimous.

The Board is finalizing the plans and the Agenda for a public meeting regarding the proposed Irish Creek Windfarm for August 5, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church Hall in Marysville, KS beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 2:09 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.