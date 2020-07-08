87.4 F
Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has added Kansas to a travel advisory list of states. Many in the Kansas City area have already changed summer travel plans.

By Derek Nester
Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Plan & Refunds For The 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
In anticipation of the National Football League's guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Professional Sports

Keller and O'Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn have...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Sign QB Patrick Mahomes to Contract Extension

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of The Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that the team has signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a contract extension. "This...
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for...
Professional Sports

MLB and MLBPA Announce First COVID-19 Test Results

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association jointly announced today the first set of results for the COVID-19 testing conducted as...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

By Jodi Fortino – Kansas News Service

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with Oklahoma, Delaware and 16 other states previously on their list.

Anyone traveling to New York from Kansas must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

“As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening,” said Cuomo in a release.

The quarantine applies to anyone arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

“New Yorkers did the impossible – we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best – and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19,” said Cuomo.

Kansas set a record last week for its worst two-week spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The state is now reporting an average of 317 new coronavirus cases a day.

Mark Ebitts, president of Shelton Travel Service in Kansas City, says none of his clients have plans to visit the state of New York anytime soon.

“We’ve not really seen much travel go back to that area because there’s not a lot of tourism available once you’re there. People like going to Broadway shows, going to museums and exhibits, and a lot of those places are closed due to COVID,” said Ebitts.

As the state continues to reopen, he says the travel service is seeing an increased interest from those in the Kansas City metro wanting to travel after spending the last months under stay-at-home orders.

Ebitts says clients are now being more careful of where they choose to vacation.

“We do see people staying either closer to home or a drivable distance, or we see them going to smaller communities where there’s not a lot of COVID activity and more of a resort feel versus a big city feel,” said Ebitts.

Despite this recent uptick, Ebitts says business is still down 40% from where it was this time last summer.

