Mitchell County Announces 5th COVID-19 Case

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

The Mitchell County Health Department received notification today confirming our fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Mitchell County. As with our previous confirmed cases, we are continuing to work closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment during this time.

The positive individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable. The Mitchell County Health Department has identified contacts and will monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information will be given on the patient.

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 (i.e. cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of taste/smell, and so on) or are a potential direct contact of someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider prior to arriving at the facility. Please do not arrive at the clinic or the hospital prior to calling ahead. These actions will reduce the chance of exposure to our health care providers, and allow for the most efficient usage of our health care resources.

Additionally, contact the Mitchell County Health Department to report any travel or a potential exposure with a positive COVID-19 patient. We will be able to provide guidance and education based on the information provided. To contact the Mitchell County Health Department, please call 785-738-5175.

Now more than ever it is important to limit your risk of exposure and do your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. We encourage everyone to implement social distancing, hand hygiene, disinfect highly used surfaces often, wear a mask, and follow guidance received from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All health care providers in our community are working together to safely and efficiently address your health care needs. Thank you for your participation in keeping yourselves, your families and your communities safe and healthy.

Cortney Murrow, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department