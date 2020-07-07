87.8 F
Wichita
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Beach Museum of Art Offers Online Interactive Tools For Fun and Thought-Provoking Art Experiences

The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art is offering a variety of online interactive ways for people of all ages to stay connected to the museum and its collection.

By Derek Nester
Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Keller and O’Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLB and MLBPA Announce First COVID-19 Test Results

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association jointly announced today the first set of results for the COVID-19 testing conducted as...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Football Voluntary Workouts Suspended

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football voluntary workouts have been suspended at this time due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Due...
Read more
KQNK Local News

Royals Announce July Schedule For “Royals Playback” Broadcasts

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for “Royals Playback,” which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN — The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University may be closed for the time being, but the museum’s collections and new programming are accessible thanks to online interactive tools that are free to all.

“Museum staff members have been hard at work on these tools and programming since the Beach Museum of Art was closed indefinitely because of COVID-19,” said Linda Duke, director. “We hope everyone, including children and families, will enjoy visiting the museum virtually and often.”

Here are some ways to enjoy the Beach Museum of Art online:

• “Let’s Talk Art” is a new livestreamed conversation series with artists and others. The first is set for 5:30 p.m. CDT Thursday, July 9, with Norman Akers, artist and associate professor of art at the University Kansas. Registration is required for this free program so that audience numbers can be counted and is available at ksu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0ucOitqDgoGt2LXXTDeWKq3yS4g31X9FYb. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information about how to join the program.

• The Beach Museum of Art’s current exhibition, “Voices of the West,” curated by Elizabeth Seaton, is now available to view online. It includes many never-before-displayed works from the museum’s collection, some by regional Native American artists. View the online exhibition in a PDF format at beach.k-state.edu/documents/OnlineExhibition_Voices_of_the_West_2020_MKBMA.pdf.

• The museum has a number of educational resources for schools, early childhood programs, social service organizations and home school groups. Find the details at beach.k-state.edu/participate/educational-resources/.

• Join the Beach Buddies Facebook group to find resources and activities for children, families and educators. To join, go to facebook.com/groups/557851618472026/about/.

• The museum’s YouTube channel features videos of art, artists, and special programs. Enjoy the videos at youtube.com/channel/UC1obT2UdtQU6U0j0uz2gJzQ.

• Use the free app Smartify to view 2D and 3D artworks in the museum’s galleries. Smartify instantly returns text, audio and video interpretation. The app, for Apple and Android devices, can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. To use from home, click on the Explore tool to search for the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art and its gallery offerings and to gain access to works in other museums. Take advantage of the app’s personal gallery making tool.

• Thinking about Pictures, or TAP, is the museum’s newest tool. TAP offers images of artworks in the museum’s current exhibition “Inspirations: Art for Storytelling.” Users can choose an image and then challenge themselves to type in their observations and interpretations. The app allows users to return often to respond to other images. Duke said the app can be used as an intergenerational activity. “If a young person cannot yet type in responses, an older child or adult can serve as the scribe,” she said. Start exploring TAP at kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1ZaF06qpsMInLeZ.

• To explore, research or enjoy the Beach Museum of Art’s collection of nearly 10,000 objects, use Verandah, the museum’s collection search tool. Learn more about Verandah at beach.k-state.edu/explore/collection/.

• Find fun interactive posts about regional art and artists on the Beach Museum of Art on its social media channels. Enjoy and share often on Facebook, /BeachMuseumofArt; Instagram, /beachmuseum; and Twitter, @BeachMuseum.

More tools and offerings will be added soon, so Duke said to check out the museum’s website frequently, beach.k-state.edu, to learn more. New offerings will soon include a cloud-based collection management system and online search tool called The Museum System and more online viewings of past and current exhibitions.

Previous articleSeveral Lincoln County Residents Possibly Exposed To COVID-19
Next articleKeller and O’Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Beach Museum of Art Offers Online Interactive Tools For Fun and Thought-Provoking Art Experiences

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University may be closed for the time being, but the museum's collections and new programming...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Signs Executive Order Implementing Foster Care Report Card

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-53 establishing an annual education report card for students in foster care. The report card will track...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Highway Patrol Reports Independence Day Holiday Activity

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Independence Day Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Declares Drought Emergency, Warnings and Watches for Kansas Counties

Derek Nester - 0
Today Governor Kelly issued Drought Declarations for Kansas counties with Executive Order #20-54. The declaration includes 74 out of 105 counties either in an...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

Mitchell County Announces 5th COVID-19 Case

Derek Nester - 0
Dear Mitchell County Residents, The Mitchell County Health Department received notification today confirming our fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Mitchell County. As with our...
Read more
Professional Sports

Keller and O’Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Beach Museum of Art Offers Online Interactive Tools For Fun and Thought-Provoking Art Experiences

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University may be closed for the time being, but the museum's collections and new programming...
Read more