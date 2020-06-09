Governor Kelly Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS – Governor Laura Kelly announced today appointments to Kansas state boards, councils and committees.

Kansas Advisory Committee on Trauma

The ACT is advisory to the Secretary of Health and Environment on the development and implementations of a statewide trauma system.

Darlene Whitlock, Silver Lake (reappointment)

Dr. Mike McClintick, Eureka (reappointment)

Stacy Trester, Chanute

Maria Beerman-Foat, Olathe

Jeff Boss, Olathe

Kansas Board of Healing Arts

The purpose of the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts is the regulation of 11 healthcare professions and to ensure that these healthcare professionals meet and maintain certain qualifications to protect the public from incompetent practice, unprofessional conduct and other proscribed behavior by individuals who have been credentialed to practice in Kansas.

Dr. Camille Heeb, M.D., Topeka

Dr. Robin Durrett, D.O., Great Bend (reappointment)

Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission

The purpose of the commission is to measure, promote, support, and expand the creative arts industries in Kansas.

Brittany Novotny, Pratt (reappointment)

Aubrey Streit-Krug, Salina (reappointment)

Both women were appointed last year by Governor Kelly to serve the final year of vacated terms and are being reappointed to full three-year terms.

Kansas Radiologic Technology Council

To assist the state Board of Healing Arts in carrying out the provisions of this act.

Jesse Woltje, Topeka

Hillary Lolley, Topeka

Kansas Respiratory Care Council

The purpose of the council is to advise the State Board of Healing Arts in carrying out the provisions of this act.

Jacquelyn Harvey, Geneseo

Kansas State Board of Technical Professions

The board is charged with protecting the health, safety and welfare of Kansans by registering and licensing technical professionals to ensure that only qualified persons carry out the practice of engineering, architecture, land surveying, landscape architecture and geology in the state.