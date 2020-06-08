Severe Storms Threat Tuesday Before Cooler Weather Arrives

Our work week starts out warm and muggy once again with highs in the low to mid-90s and afternoon heat indices reaching the upper 90s. A strong weather system moves in for Tuesday, bringing the threat for scattered severe storms during the afternoon. These storms will be capable of producing tornadoes, large hail, and localized damaging winds, but there remains uncertainty in where, when, or even if storms will form.

Stay tuned for further updates! Once we get past Tuesday, look for a pleasant latter half of the week with seasonable temperatures and lower humidity values.