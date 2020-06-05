U.S. Attorney McAllister Announces Grants To Kansas Police Departments for Hiring Officers

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister today announced grants for law enforcement agencies in Kansas to hire officers.

The Kansas grants are part of nearly $400 million nationwide for law enforcement hiring announced today by the Department of Justice.

“The grants put the money where it is needed – on the streets,” McAllister said. “Kansans will be safer because of these grants.”

Departments receiving grants in Kansas include:

Arkansas City Police Department: $125,000

Atchison County Sheriff’s Department: $125,000

Bonner Springs Police Department: $125,000.

Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department: $118,792

Cheney Police Department: $250,000

Cherryvale Police Department: $125,000.

Gardner Police Department: $125,000.

Goodland Police Department: $125,000.

Hesston Police Department: $125,000

Hiawatha Police Department: $125,000.

Kansas City, Kan., Police Department: $1,322,150

Pratt Police Department: $125,000.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Department: $224,965

Wellsville Police Department: $123,624

City of Wichita: $875,000

The funding comes through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP).

“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools, and support: The funding announced today will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “A law enforcement agency’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting and serving their communities.”

The complete list of awards can be found here https://cops.usdoj.gov/pdf/2020AwardDocs/CHP/Award_List.pdf. To learn more about CHP, please visit https://cops.usdoj.gov/chp. For additional information about the COPS Office, please visit www.cops.usdoj.gov.