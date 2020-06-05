Junction City Man Pleads Guilty To Two Counts of First Degree Felony Murder

JUNCTION CITY – (June 5, 2020) – A Junction City man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree felony murder, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Dion Jamel Green, 34, yesterday pleaded guilty to the two counts in Geary County District Court. District Judge Steven L. Hornbaker accepted the pleas. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Green was charged with the crimes in connection with the December 2018 deaths of Jenna Schafer, of Junction City, and her unborn child.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Geary County Sheriff’s Office and the Junction City Police Department. Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden and Assistant Attorney General Michael R. Serra of Schmidt’s office and Assistant Geary County Attorney Jason B. Oxford are prosecuting the case.