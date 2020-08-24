79 F
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hunting Guide Sentenced For Violating Migratory Bird Act During Hunt in Barton County

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Exploring Options To Add Alternative Fall Season

Derek Nester
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Director Bill Faflick sent a letter to member schools stating that the organization is exploring options...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC opens four-point lead atop Western Conference with 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester
- Sporting Kansas City (5-1-0, 15 points) moved four points clear atop the Western Conference standings with a 2-1 road victory over second-place Minnesota...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Implement New Fan Policy Banning Headdresses & Native American Face Painting

Derek Nester
Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences....
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Schedules

Derek Nester
MARYSVILLE, KAN. - The KNDY area high school football schedules are out, and we've finalized the initial part of our 2020 broadcast plan. Classic Country...
Read more
Professional Sports

First-Place Sporting KC To Continue Regular Season Friday At Second-Place Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester
(Aug. 20, 2020) -- Major League Soccer's anticipated return to home markets delivers a scintillating showdown right off the bat as Western Conference leaders...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas guide is losing his hunting privileges for three years because he violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today.

Bryan D. Boxberger, 33, Stafford, Kan., pleaded guilty today in federal court in Wichita to violating the act. In his plea, Boxberger admitted he acted as a waterfowl guide to a party of 13 hunters in Barton County, Kan. With Boxberger’s assistance, the hunters killed 31 white-fronted geese, violating a daily bag limit of two per person.

Boxberger was sentenced to three years on probation, during which he is prohibited from hunting and fishing or acting as a guide. In addition, he was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine directed to the North American Wetlands Conservation Fund and $10,000 in restitution directed to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism-Law Enforcement Division Restitution Fund.

McAllister commended the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster for their work on the case.

Kansas News Service

