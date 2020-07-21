Million Dollar Drug Money Launderer Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Missouri man who admitted to conspiring to launder more than $1 million in drug proceeds was sentenced Thursday to 216 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Juan Duarte-Tello, 47, Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. In his plea, Duarte-Tello admitted he personally handled more than a $1 million in drug trafficking proceeds for a drug trafficking organization that was distributing methamphetamine in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. During the conspiracy, investigators had Duarte-Tello under electronic surveillance. He arranged for cash derived from drug trafficking to be funneled into bank accounts in California.

