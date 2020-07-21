87.9 F
Million Dollar Drug Money Launderer Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Missouri man who admitted to conspiring to launder more than $1 million in drug proceeds was sentenced Thursday to 216 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Juan Duarte-Tello, 47, Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. In his plea, Duarte-Tello admitted he personally handled more than a $1 million in drug trafficking proceeds for a drug trafficking organization that was distributing methamphetamine in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. During the conspiracy, investigators had Duarte-Tello under electronic surveillance. He arranged for cash derived from drug trafficking to be funneled into bank accounts in California.

McAllister commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, and the Jackson County Missouri Drug Task Force, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tris Hunt for their work on the case.

