Mitchell County Health Departmental COVID-19 Update

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

This evening Governor Kelly announced a plan to reopen Kansas through a series of phases, with each phase lasting a minimum of 14 days long. As Governor Kelly detailed, this plan provides a regulatory baseline for Kansas local governments, further allowing the local governments to possess the ability to execute additional restrictions. Please know that the Mitchell County Health Department, Mitchell County Health Officer, and Mitchell County Board of Health will be working together with community leaders and health partners to ensure the plan released for Mitchell County meets the distinct needs of our community.

Mitchell County’s plan to reopen is scheduled to be available Friday afternoon, with greater details as to what to expect during Phase 1. Until that is available, a few key highlights of Governor Kelly’s Reopen Plan includes:

Mass gatherings of no more than 10 individuals is allowed

Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings

Maintain 6 foot social distance

Telework is strongly encouraged when possible

Any employees exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are required to stay home

Minimize or avoid nonessential travel

Follow KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas

As a reminder, Mitchell County does have additional orders in place at this time and will remain in place until further notice. These currently include additional mass gathering orders and travel restrictions. Please visit the Mitchell County website or the Mitchell County Health Department Facebook page to view the orders.

For further details on what businesses are allowed to open and what businesses are required to remain closed, please review Governor Kelly’s Plan to Reopen Kansas that is available on covid.ks.gov. Furthermore, we will be providing additional education pieces on our website and Facebook page in the upcoming days.

Websites to access further information:

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department