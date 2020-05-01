Mitchell County Releases Phase 1 Plan For Re-Opening

· 10 or less, not including individuals who reside together.

· Travel : Minimize or eliminate non-essential travel and follow the KDHE and Mitchell County travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas. Essential travel includes travel for urgent family, medical, and business-related needs.

· High Risk Individuals : High risk individuals are advised to continue to stay home except when conducting essential functions.

· Social Gatherings : Do not socialize in person with groups of more than 10 individuals in both indoor and outdoor settings, especially in circumstances that do not allow for a physical distance of 6-feet or more between individuals or groups with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.

· Outdoor activities: When in public (e.g. parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), individuals (not including individuals who reside together) should maintain 6-foot distance from others with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.

Guidance for Employers