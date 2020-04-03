Second Positive COVID-19 Case and Confirmed Community Spread in Gage County

Public Health Solutions (PHS) reports the second confirmed COVID-19 case in Gage County. The patient, a male in his 50s, experienced mild symptoms and is currently self-isolated at home. An investigation has begun to identify people who may have been in close contact with this individual so that further steps can be taken to prevent spread of the virus.

The local health department also reports that after a complete investigation, the first confirmed case of COVID- 19 in the district, reported on 04/02/2020 and also from Gage County, has been determined to be community transmission (community spread). Community transmission is determined when a confirmed case of COVID-19 is identified but public health officials are unable to identify how or where the individual became infected.

PHS is working with state health officials on a Directed Health Measure for all five counties within the PHS district. This would include the counties of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, and Thayer. More information will be released when a Directed Health Measure has been issued.