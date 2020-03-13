Cloud County Community College To Extend Spring Break

Cloud County Community College continues to vigilantly monitor the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and closely follow updates from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as local, regional and state public health officials. The health and safety of students, faculty and staff is the College’s highest priority in support of students’ academic success. To this end, Cloud County Community College has extended its spring break for an additional week through Sunday, March 22. This extension of spring break applies to students only and specifically to students residing in residential housing and/or taking face-to-face classes. This extension does not apply to students enrolled in online courses.

“Currently, much of our student population is dispersed throughout the country and the world on spring break. When everyone returns to campus, the risk of spreading COVID-19 could increase,” said Dr. Adrian Douglas, president of Cloud County. “With this ever-changing situation, we feel it is in the best interest of our students, faculty, staff, and the community to extend our spring break.”

Regarding coursework, students enrolled in online courses will resume classes as scheduled on Monday, March 16. However, all students taking face-to-face classes will access their coursework through Canvas beginning on Monday, March 23 through at least Sunday, March 29.

“While not ideal, this extended break will give us time to assess the spread of this virus.” Douglas said. “We, as a college need to keep the health of our communities in mind, and we will be working on taking precautionary measures for when our students return to Concordia.”

During the week of March 16-22, students are strongly encouraged to travel home or remain at home until classes resume. For those who cannot go home, the campus will remain open and residence halls and dining services will be available. The Cloud County Community College administrative team will continuously monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed to take the most prudent course of action.