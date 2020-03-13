City of Beloit Responds To Coronavirus

To our community:

The situation surrounding COVID-19 and its various impacts are evolving rapidly. The City of Beloit is working closely with local leaders to make sure that we understand the local impact and how we are best able to assist. Our primary focus as a city is to provide essential services such as police protection, fire protection, water, sewer, and electricity regardless of current events. To that end the following initial actions have been taken:

• Closely monitoring recommendations from the CDC, KDHE, and the Mitchell County Health Department and implementing those recommendations as they arise.

• Providing educational materials and resources to our employees to help them stay safe, limit potential exposure, and understand the proper steps in the event they need to seek medical help.

• Utilizing our Emergency Operations Plan to install a plan of action to insure that we are able to operate our Water Plant, Sewer Plant, Police Department, and Electric Department as well as other necessary functions in the event that staff must remain home.

We feel strongly that overreaction is not the correct course of action nor the course being taken, however action is necessary to make sure that we are prepared. We are making no major operational changes at this moment, but will communicate that as things change.

Please review the information available from the CDC and KDHE to better understand COVID-19 and its various impacts. Links to the CDC and KDHE will be provided in this Facebook post. They have several easy to follow and understand infographics that will help you take steps to help control the spread of coronavirus.

Jason Rabe City

Manager

City of Beloit